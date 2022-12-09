Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Anesthesia Disposables Global Market Report 2022”, the anesthesia disposables market is predicted to reach a value of $0.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The anesthesia disposables market is expected to grow to $1.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The increase in the aging population leads to increased surgeries driving the anesthesia disposable market.

Key Trends In The Anesthesia Disposables Market

The demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) in pediatrics is growing as compared to uncuffed ETTs. During pediatric anesthesia, general endotracheal intubation is commonly performed for airway management and positive pressure ventilation. Traditionally, uncuffed endotracheal tubes (ETTs) are recommended for children up to eight years old. But the major disadvantages of the uncuffed ETTs such as an increase in air leakage around the tube, make it difficult to ensure that the child is breathing adequate amounts of oxygen. In addition, the measurement of tidal volume is also compromised. Uncuffed ETTs also allow waste anesthetic gases to escape, contributing significantly to operating room contamination and rendering the anesthetic procedure more expensive. Therefore, the trend is towards increasing the usage of cuffed ETTs for pediatric procedures.

Overview Of The Anesthesia Disposables Market

The anesthesia disposables market consists of sales of anesthesia disposables and related services. The anesthesia disposables are easy to use and portable devices. To a large extent, they have replaced the reusable ones and are largely used to the whole body or a targeted part of the body during tests and surgical operations so that the patient does not experience the pain and other sensations.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, Endotracheal Tubes, Anesthesia Gas Masks, Laryngeal Mask Airway

• By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other End users

• By Patient Group: Neonatal, Adult, Pediatric

• By Geography: The global anesthesia disposables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ambu A/S, Medline Industries Inc, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc, Vyaire Medical Inc, Armstrong Medical Ltd, Hamilton Medical AG, Intersurgical Ltd, Medtronic Plc

