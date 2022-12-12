Know the Options In The Social Security Disability Appeal Process
EINPresswire.com/ -- Injured workers completing the Social Security Disability Insurance application process typically assume that they will be approved. According to the Social Security Administration reporting, this is far from an accurate assumption.
The Social Security Administration reports approximately 22% of claims are approved with the first application. This means over 65% of most first-time applications are denied. Receiving a denial letter in the mail can be extremely difficult for injured workers relying on this government program for the benefits they need for themselves and their families, given they are unable to work.
Receiving a denial letter for your SSDI claim is only one step in the process. There are appeal options that can be completed to have the application reviewed and considered again. However, there are specific deadlines and requirements for each of the levels of appeal, and they become increasingly complex as you move up through the possibilities.
Working with BenefitsClaim.com, a company that specializes in providing representation for individuals filing for Social Security Disability and other government programs, is an effective option to start the appeals process. BenefitsClaim.com charges nothing out-of-pocket, and there are no fees or costs upfront, which is an essential factor for those struggling and out of work due to injuries.
The first step in the appeals process is to file a request for reconsideration. This is a paperwork review process that is completed by a claims examiner and a medical consultant that did not rule on the initial application.
The BenefitsClaim.com representative will review the denial letter and determine if additional medical records or information are required to demonstrate the injury and the inability to work. It is important to keep in mind the written request for reconsideration with the additional or corrected information must be submitted within sixty days of the denial. This request for reconsideration (Form SSA-561-U2) is available through the Social Security Administration website https://www.ssa.gov/
Approximately 15% of denials are reversed at the reconsideration stage. Typically, these denial reversals at this level are a result of additional or more complete medical documentation as to the nature and extent of the injury and disability.
The second stage of the appeal process includes an Administrative Law Judge Hearing or ALJ Hearing. This allows the individual and their representative to present information directly to the administrative law judge for consideration in determining eligibility for SSDI.
This is an informal type of hearing, but witnesses, particularly medical experts or related professionals, may be called to testify. The SSDI attorney and the individual and their representative are present and can question witnesses. The judge at the hearing can also ask questions to get a complete understanding of the medical issues and disability.
BenefitsClaim.com works with individuals across the United States to prepare for hearings. While informal, there are still specific deadlines and steps that must be completed. On average, half of all cases heard at the ALJ hearing are overturned and the application for SSDI benefits is approved.
For more information on the services offered at BenefitsClaim.com email support@benefitsclaim.com.
Mike Kuzma
