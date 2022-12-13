Five Reasons Social Security Disability Applications Are Denied
EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) was first signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. It was an amendment to the Social Security Act of 1935, which did not recognize disability insurance. With the establishment of the Social Security Act amendments in 1956 and then later in 1965, the benefits were expanded.
In reporting from October 2022 by the Social Security Administration[https://www.ssa.gov/], there were 8,918,000 people in the USA receiving SSDI, with 86.8% of the total made up of disabled workers, 10.7% disabled adult children, and 2.6% as disabled widow(er)s. The most common age of current beneficiaries in the system is 60-64, with slightly higher rates for men than women in this age group.
However, despite these numbers, the SSDI application process is not simple or easy. It is estimated that approximately 63-65% of all initial claims are denied by the SSA, with under 22% approved with the first application.
Once the SSA processes the application for SSDI and it is denied, the individual will receive a denial letter. This letter will explain the reason for the denial and provide information about the appeals process. The appeal process is time sensitive, and failing to file the appeal or return paperwork in the stipulated timeline will limit the ability to review the denial through the process.
BenefitsClaim.com is a service available in all 50 states to help disabled workers with the application and appeal process for Social Security Disability. Highly trained and experienced representatives at BenefitsClaim.com work with individuals during the initial application and in the appeals process to prepare for a hearing.
One of the critical services BenefitsClaim.com offers initial applicants for Social Security Disability is a review of their application. There is a lower risk of claim denial or delay by noting and correcting common problems with the SSDI application.
Medical evidence oversight is a common issue for a denial of a claim. The doctor must state that the disability prevents the individual from working, not just that the injury occurred. A review of the medical reports to determine if the necessary language is included helps to reduce denials.
Income earnings can also be a factor. The individual claiming SSDI cannot earn more than a specific amount. At the same time, an individual must be willing to work at appropriate types of employment based on the limitations of the disability.
Two common issues that occur are failing to maintain regular doctor’s appointments or attending ongoing physical or rehab therapy requirements. Additionally, if the individual stops or refuses medical treatment, the SSA typically regards this as non-compliance with the doctor’s recommendations.
Finally, if an individual fails to respond to requests for additional information from the SSA or refuses to provide information from doctors, the case is likely to be denied.
Individuals working with BenefitsClaim.com have a representative to provide support throughout the claims and denial process. This is invaluable in avoiding the common reasons why SSDI claims are denied.
