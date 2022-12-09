Phil Lynott Receives Euro Note Honors
Euro Note Souvenir Pays Tribute To Irish Rock Legend With New Commemorative Note
Phil Lynott inspired countless musicians with his passion and skill, and he truly deserves to be remembered as Irish Rock Legend”HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After delighting generations of music lovers with his poetry and virtuosity, an iconic Irish rocker musician will grace the front of new limited-edition zero Euro note.
— Peter Schneider
Thin Lizzy co-founder and “The Ace with the Bass” Phil Lynott will receive the posthumous title of “Irish Rock Legend” on a respective limited-edition zero Euro note, printed by Euro Note Souvenir. The company has previously honored other iconic Irish mainstays, including the city of Dublin, revolutionary Irish politician Michael Collins, Kilkenny Castle, and the Cliffs of Moher.
Decades after his death, Thin Lizzy co-founder Phil Lynott is still a beloved musician in Dublin, where he was raised. A statue to honor the frontman was erected in Lynott’s memory in 2005. Lynott drew heavily on his working-class Irish roots in his songwriting and poetry, which were as much a part of the soul of groups like Thin Lizzy as his inimitable bass rhythms. His work with the group influenced generations of musicians, from Metallica to Mastodon to Smashing Pumpkins. His untimely death in 1986 at age 36 of pneumonia and blood poisoning sent shock waves through the Irish music scene, and his memorial led to the creation of the Vibe for Philo music festival.
“Phil Lynott charmed the world with a musical style that was steeped in his Irish upbringing,” said Peter Schneider, Founder of Euro Note Souvenir. “He inspired countless musicians with his passion and skill, and he truly deserve to be remembered as Irish Rock Legend.”
These zero Euro notes will be printed in the same facility that presses Euro banknotes for the E.U. at the behest of Euro Note Souvenir. Euro Note Souvenir is the exclusive license-holder of zero Euro notes in Ireland, which gives the company the ability to create commemorative Euro notes with the look and feel of real Euro currency.
Peter Schneider
Euro Note Souvenir Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other