Denied Social Security Disability? Help Is Available Across The USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) reports that approximately 63% of initial Social Security Disability (SSDI) claims applications are denied, while only about 22% of first applications are approved. The remaining percentage is made up of incomplete applications that are returned with a request for more information.
Common issues that lead to this high denial rate of claims for SSDI benefits include a lack of adequate medical information and evidence, which can consist of incomplete reporting by doctors. Other factors that contribute to a denial of the SSDI claim include too high of an income level, stopping or failing to follow medical treatment recommendations, or failing to comply with requests from the SSA during the application process.
The paperwork for Social Security Disability claims is complex. The stress of being injured and unable to work compounds the challenges in completing all the forms and submitting the required supporting documentation.
In some cases, individuals may receive an initial denial of a claim and fail to use the appeal option. Instead, they submit a new application on the previously denied claim, which typically results in another denial. Unfortunately, a lack of understanding and knowledge in the process can create additional challenges for individuals in obtaining the benefits they deserve.
Having the right legal team to assist after a denial of an SSDI claim is essential. BenefitsClaim.com is a service dedicated to assisting individuals with legal services before, during, and after filing a claim for government assistance programs, with a focus on Social Security Disability. Unlike some local service providers, BenefitsClaim.com has a national presence and operates in all 50 states, assisting with initial applications, denial of claims, and representing clients in hearings.
Services from BenefitsClaim.com are offered at no out-of-pocket costs. Individuals requiring assistance with Social Security Disability denials and hearings are never charged a retainer or upfront fees for service. This is a critical factor at a time when the individual is out of work and injured.
Working with the professionals at BenefitsClaim.com provides support throughout the process. These highly trained and experienced representatives and lawyers can review the initial application and check for common errors and omissions. As a result, a complete application is less likely to be denied or delayed for approval.
If an individual does receive a denial letter, there is a limited amount of time to submit the appeal. This is often a devastating and difficult time for the person, and completing the appeal process, which often means getting additional medical documentation, can be extremely difficult and overwhelming.
The team at BenefitsClaim.com works directly with the individual to understand the reason for the denial and to make the necessary additions or corrections to the application.
In addition to support with the application and appeals process, BenefitsClaim.com helps individuals understand their options and to ensure they are receiving benefits from all applicable programs. This could include VA or military retirement benefits, workers’ compensation, or other government programs.
For more information on the services offered by BenefitsClaim.com, contact us at support@benefitsclaim.com
Mike Kuzma
Common issues that lead to this high denial rate of claims for SSDI benefits include a lack of adequate medical information and evidence, which can consist of incomplete reporting by doctors. Other factors that contribute to a denial of the SSDI claim include too high of an income level, stopping or failing to follow medical treatment recommendations, or failing to comply with requests from the SSA during the application process.
The paperwork for Social Security Disability claims is complex. The stress of being injured and unable to work compounds the challenges in completing all the forms and submitting the required supporting documentation.
In some cases, individuals may receive an initial denial of a claim and fail to use the appeal option. Instead, they submit a new application on the previously denied claim, which typically results in another denial. Unfortunately, a lack of understanding and knowledge in the process can create additional challenges for individuals in obtaining the benefits they deserve.
Having the right legal team to assist after a denial of an SSDI claim is essential. BenefitsClaim.com is a service dedicated to assisting individuals with legal services before, during, and after filing a claim for government assistance programs, with a focus on Social Security Disability. Unlike some local service providers, BenefitsClaim.com has a national presence and operates in all 50 states, assisting with initial applications, denial of claims, and representing clients in hearings.
Services from BenefitsClaim.com are offered at no out-of-pocket costs. Individuals requiring assistance with Social Security Disability denials and hearings are never charged a retainer or upfront fees for service. This is a critical factor at a time when the individual is out of work and injured.
Working with the professionals at BenefitsClaim.com provides support throughout the process. These highly trained and experienced representatives and lawyers can review the initial application and check for common errors and omissions. As a result, a complete application is less likely to be denied or delayed for approval.
If an individual does receive a denial letter, there is a limited amount of time to submit the appeal. This is often a devastating and difficult time for the person, and completing the appeal process, which often means getting additional medical documentation, can be extremely difficult and overwhelming.
The team at BenefitsClaim.com works directly with the individual to understand the reason for the denial and to make the necessary additions or corrections to the application.
In addition to support with the application and appeals process, BenefitsClaim.com helps individuals understand their options and to ensure they are receiving benefits from all applicable programs. This could include VA or military retirement benefits, workers’ compensation, or other government programs.
For more information on the services offered by BenefitsClaim.com, contact us at support@benefitsclaim.com
Mike Kuzma
Benefits claim
+1 8336101222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook