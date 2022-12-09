Global Animal Healthcare Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.5% By 2028
The global Animal Healthcare market was worth around USD 138.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 180.36 billion by 2028
Animal Healthcare Market Share and Growth Developments 2023 | Competitive Strategies, Business Demand, Future Trends and Top Players Forecast to 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal healthcare market was worth around USD 138.50 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 180.36 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the animal healthcare market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the animal healthcare market.
— Prakash Torase
Animal Healthcare has become a crucial part of the healthcare systems across the world as the number of pet owners has increased and there is also an increase in the number of companion animals. These animals require care and this is what has bolstered the animal healthcare demand in the past few years and is expected to be a prominent driver for the animal healthcare market over the forecast period.
Request Free Sample @https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/animal-healthcare-market
Animal Healthcare is expected to be driven on the back of the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, increasing investments in animal healthcare, and supportive government initiatives to boost awareness about animal healthcare on a global scale.
However, stringent norms for animal healthcare are expected to have a restraining effect on the overall market potential as they slow down the research and development of novel treatments. Moreover, the longer approval rimes for animal healthcare products will also hamper the animal healthcare market potential and make it difficult for animal healthcare companies to launch new products in time.
Animal Healthcare companies are focusing on collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to reduce their research and development time and ensure proper utilization of their resources to make maximum profits along the way. Supportive government initiatives will increase the investments in the animal healthcare market and hence boost animal healthcare market potential through 2028.
The pandemic of 2020 did not largely cause a dip in animal healthcare market potential and this is a major plus point for many animal healthcare companies as they were saved from incurring huge losses. However, the pandemic did slow down the animal healthcare market growth curve in 2020. Increasing demand for telemedicine in this era is what kept the market potential afloat in these unprecedented times.
Global Animal Healthcare Market
The animal healthcare market is expected to make a comeback in the post-pandemic era as the world returns to normal. Increasing demand for animal healthcare is expected to aid the animal healthcare market growth through the forecast period and will be a major factor driving animal healthcare market potential through 2028.
The global Animal Healthcare market is segregated based on animal type, product, distribution channel, end use, application, and region. Based on distribution channels, the global market is distinguished into Retail, E-commerce, and Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics. The veterinary hospital segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment in distribution channels and this can be attributed to the frequent admission of pets and animals to veterinary clinics and hospitals and the preference for treatment in these establishments.
Request For Brochure @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/animal-healthcare-market
North America is expected to prove a highly rewarding market for animal healthcare market growth and will be maintaining this stance through 2028. Increasing focus on the development of animal healthcare by the government is a major factor that will drive the animal healthcare market potential in this region. Rising pet ownership, increasing adoption of technology in healthcare, presence of key animal healthcare companies, rising research and development are some factors that will be responsible for animal healthcare market growth over the forecast period. The United States is expected to be a highly lucrative market in this region owing to a rising number of zoonotic diseases and an increasing focus on animal healthcare driven by multiple government and non-government initiatives.
Key players functioning in the global Animal Healthcare market include Zoetis; Ceva Santé Animale; Merck Animal Health; Vetiquinol S.A.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bayer AG; Virbac; Heska; Nutreco N.V.
Recent developments:
In January 2020, Nutreco N.V a leading name in animal nutrition announced its investment in Kingfish Zeeland which is a Dutch company. This is aimed at bringing yellowtail kingfish into the European and American markets and distribution is expected to be bought about by a proprietary recirculating aquaculture system.
Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/animal-healthcare-market
Global Animal Healthcare market is segmented as follows:
By Animal Type Outlook
Production Animal
Companion Animal
By Product Outlook
Vaccines
Pharmaceuticals
Medicinal Feed Additives
Diagnostics
Equipment & Disposables
Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook
Retail
E-commerce
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
By End-use Outlook
Reference Laboratories
Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Related Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-animal-healthcare-market
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Read our other Trending Report:
Antifog Additives Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antifog-additives-market
Choline Chloride Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/choline-chloride-market
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polylactic-acid-market
Biofuel Enzymes Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biofuels-enzyme-market
Agricultural Biological Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/agricultural-biological-market
Coated Glass Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coated-glass-market
Concrete Cooling Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-cooling-market
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Prakash Torase
zion market research
+ + +1 855-465-4651
sales@zionmarketresearch.com