Remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the global remote patient monitoring market is expected to rise by USD 8741 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2027.
Remote patient monitoring uses digital technology to monitor and capture the patient's medical condition continuously or at regular intervals. The data stored in remote patient monitoring devices can be sent to the healthcare provider for treatment and analysis. These devices are used mainly by people who are outside of hospitals. For example, this type of continuous tracking device is used for diabetes patients, such as diabetes, heart conditions, asthma, hypertension, mental illness, and for COVID-19-infected people.
The increasing older population, increasing telehealth demand, and increasing advanced technologies drive the market forward.
In recent years, increasing age has resulted in an increasing number of chronic diseases in the population. People aged above 60 years are increasingly using remote patient monitoring devices for continuous monitoring of their health to keep themselves healthy. Additionally, increasing tell-related health also demands the market forward. Due to telehealth, patients can interact with healthcare providers through audio, video calls, or messages. The usage of this technology has increased due to the increase in the spread of coronavirus diseases. Most people who are busy at work and cannot go to the hospital for check-ups and treatment also use RPM devices. People make an appointment online and have the treatment at a flexible time. The government has started increasing its investment in manufacturing remote patient monitoring devices by adding some helpful features based on research and customer suggestions.
Increasing benefits of monitoring continuous changes in patients by the healthcare provider gives better results in the treatment, which supports the device type segment.
The device type segment is divided into breath, physical activity, heart, hematological, and multi-sign monitors. Breath monitor is the popular segment because breathing is significant for those in server condition in ICU, which helps to take the immediate step in the treatment. After the breath monitors, the heart monitors segment has the highest share due to the increasing use of advanced heart monitors in hospitals and in-home care treatments.
Increasing different types of chronic disease supports the application segment.
The application segment is divided into cancer treatment, diabetes treatment, sleep disorder, and weight management and fitness monitoring. The cardiovascular disease segment has the highest market share due to increasing cases of heart-related disorders in aging people.
Increasing remote patient monitoring devices in every health sector supports the end-user segment.
The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and home healthcare. The hospital and home healthcare segment have the highest market share due to the increasing number of new types of diseases.
Regional Outlook of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market
North American remote patient monitoring market has the highest market share due to the increasing usage of remote patient monitoring devices by many people and increasing healthcare expenditure. As a result, the North American remote patient monitoring market has valued at USD 1459.33 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2735.44 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.39%.
European remote patient monitoring market is in the second position in the market share and was valued at USD 1187.42 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 2238.55 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.52%.
Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market also has a significant share due to increasing chronic diseases and increasing product approvals. The Asia Pacific remote patients monitoring market has valued at USD 796.15 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.39% to reach USD 1559.33 million by 2027. India and China have the highest market share due to manufacturing advanced devices for patient safety.
The Latin America remote patient monitoring market was expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.79 during the forecast period. Along with-it Middle East Africa market also grew with a CAGR of 13.75%.
Key Players in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Honeywell, Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Welch Allyn, Smiths Medical, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, LifeWatch, Medtronic are Some of the key players in the remote patient monitoring market
