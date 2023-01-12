Greenpoint Properties Announces Goal To Help More Homeowners In North Carolina Sell Their Houses Quickly And Hassle-Free
If you are looking for a quicker and stress-free solution, we are always here to help you. You can expect to get a fair cash offer within 24 hours and close at a reputable title company in two weeks.”OAK RIDGE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpoint Properties, one of North Carolina’s leading house buyers, has been helping homeowners sell their houses quickly and without the hassles of listing them with real estate agents.
This is made possible because of its seamless house-buying process, specifically designed to meet the needs of busy house sellers needing immediate cash.
According to Kelli Resor, Greenpoint Properties’ spokesperson, their house-buying solution is not for everyone.
Still, it is the best alternative for house sellers who don’t have the time to wait for an agent to sell their property.
Greenpoint Properties is always ready to buy from homeowners, no matter the reason behind the sale of their property.
“We help those facing various situations, including foreclosure, divorce, liens, inherited property, probate, bad tenants, and the like. Our goal is to help homeowners end the stress and frustration of owning an unwanted property,” said Resor.
When asked if Greenpoint Properties pays fair prices for properties, they said that many of the houses they purchase are below market value, but they always try to come to a reasonable win-win price.
Here’s a detailed explanation they wrote on their website:
“Many of the houses we purchase are below market value (we do this so we can resell it at a profit to another homeowner). We are looking to get a fair discount on a property. However, in our experience, many sellers aren’t necessarily expecting a large “windfall” on the property but rather appreciate that we can offer cash, we close very quickly (no waiting for financing), and no time or effort or expense is required on your part of fix up the property or pay agent fees. If that’s what you’re looking for and you see the value in getting your house sold fast…let’s see if we can come to a fair win-win price,” Greenpoint Properties wrote on its website.
Greenpoint Properties assures house sellers that their cash offers don’t come with any obligations, and they can always back out if they disagree.
“Our no-obligation pricing commitment means you do not have to move forward with our offer. You can always change your mind and look elsewhere to sell your property,” explained Resor.
Greenpoint Properties is one of North Carolina’s highly trusted local homebuyers.
It is a locally-owned family business that helps homeowners facing various situations, including foreclosure, divorce, liens, inherited property, probate, bad tenants, and many more.
Its founder, Bryan, is committed to providing North Carolina homeowners with better options for selling their properties and improving the Triad by transforming distressed houses into great new homes for purchase and rent.
Homeowners in North Carolina who are looking to sell their house fast and hassle-free are encouraged to contact Greenpoint Properties via phone at 336-234-2323 or visit its website and read Greenpoint Properties reviews.
