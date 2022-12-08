Submit Release
Inslee appoints TaTeasha Davis to Pierce County Superior Court

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31.

Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize the release of individuals convicted of certain types of offenses. Before her appointment to the ISRB, Davis practiced family law in Tacoma; first as counsel for the Pierce County YWCA, then as a senior family law attorney at Bighorse and Associates. Earlier in her career, Davis managed a solo practice in Downtown Seattle where she handled a variety of civil litigation matters such as family law, bankruptcy, and personal injury.

Davis is also heavily involved in the Pierce County community, where she volunteers with Tacoma ProBono, participating in monthly legal clinics covering a wide range of issues. She serves as a board member for two non-profit organizations: Associated Ministries and Pierce County YWCA. Both organizations deeply align with her personal values to serve marginalized communities and foster diversity, equity, and inclusion. 

“TaTeasha has worked in an array of practice areas, often representing clients who have faced racism and other unfortunate biases. And in her current role with the ISRB, she has gained experience as a neutral decision-maker,” said Inslee. “This varied professional experience will serve her well in navigating disputes before the Pierce County Superior Court.”

Davis earned her bachelor’s degree in English and History from the University of Missouri, Columbia. She obtained her law degree at Washburn School of Law.

