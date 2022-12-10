Marital Infidelity in a Colorado Divorce
The majority of couples that have experienced infidelity in their marriage end up choosing divorce. Adultery can cause extreme stress and a period of high emotion. During that time, it's wise to seek the counsel of a law firm with experience working with families dealing with marital infidelity.
Tanis McGonegal Family Law is one of Denver’s most experienced divorce law firms dealing with marital infidelity and adultery matters. Attorneys Leonard D. Tanis and Michael McGonegal have over 34 years of experience working with individuals considering divorce in cases of marital infidelity in the Denver area. Their unique and sensitive approach focuses on providing patience and understanding during what is a very stressful and extremely difficult time, especially for victims of marital infidelity or a spouse that has cheated. Tanis McGonegal Family Law takes the necessary time to explain all of the details and options for consideration while guiding their client through the difficult process of divorce. The firm’s attorneys are accessible with extended hours and provide personalized service that cannot be found working with a larger law firm. The mission of Tanis McGonegal Family Law is to bring about the best possible outcome for families when marital infidelity has occurred, and a divorce is necessary.
A spouse who has been cheated on will often feel betrayed, angry, and deeply hurt. They may strongly desire the court to inflict a penalty on their spouse in a divorce proceeding. On the other side, a spouse who has cheated may be very concerned their actions will affect them negatively regarding child support or child custody. Colorado is a no-fault state, which means the only criterion for getting a divorce is proving the marriage cannot be salvaged. One spouse doesn’t need to prove the other wrong or at fault, meaning adultery is not really a consideration in divorce except in one area. Colorado divorce laws obligate judges to consider several factors when determining whether to award alimony. One such factor in that regard is they must also consider how long an alimony obligation will last, and how much the spouse that is required to pay alimony will have to pay. Infidelity is not one of the factors taken into consideration. However, there is a potential exception. While a judge cannot use adultery alone to punish a cheating spouse with a higher alimony obligation or punish a receiving spouse with a lower payment, they can consider actions that may be classified as wasting of marital assets. For example, if a spouse opened up a new credit card account to fund an affair causing marital debt or credit damage, that could be taken into consideration. The more important consideration in divorces where infidelity has occurred is for the attorneys involved to be sensitive to the emotional impacts of the situation and patiently help their client to feel heard while ensuring the client understands the manner in which the law treats infidelity.
In Colorado, there are complex rules for judges to determine an amount to be awarded for child support. Courts consider both parents’ income, public assistance received, childcare costs, and other factors to determine the amount of child support. School attendance is also a factor. For example, a child turning 19 while still in high school is entitled to receive support. However, if the child is out of school, they are not entitled to child support. Marital infidelity does not have a direct impact on awarding of child support. On the other hand, in cases of child custody decisions, there are times when judges will take infidelity into account. For the most part, if a cheating spouse practiced discretion and the child was not emotionally or financially impacted by the affair, it is not an issue. However, a spouse who exposed a child to their indiscretions could see a negative result in court if they desire custody.
Attorney Michael McGonegal said, “Cheating is certainly hurtful, but it is rarely taken into consideration in divorce cases in Colorado.” He added, “On the other hand, there are situations where it is considered by the courts, and it pays to have an experienced divorce lawyer representing you to ensure that you are best positioned to achieve the outcome you desire.”
Attorney Leonard D. Tanis added, “I have experienced every imaginable situation when it comes to divorces that involve adultery and marital infidelity in Colorado.” He went on to say, “The only way that you will get the outcome you deserve is by working with a divorce lawyer who fully understands the complexities of these situations.”
If you have been the victim of a cheating husband or cheating wife and you want to learn about your divorce options or you cheated on your spouse and are facing a divorce, Tanis McGonegal Family Law is one of the most experienced law firms in the Denver area for dealing with those matters.
Tanis McGonegal Family Law strives to find the best possible outcome for married couples, couples with children, and same-sex couples choosing divorce.
About Tanis McGonegal Family Law
Denver divorce attorneys Leonard D. Tanis and Michael McGonegal of Tanis McGonegal Family Law specialize in helping spouses and partners that have been affected by cheating and are seeking a divorce. Their approach is unique from other Denver divorce law firms because they listen and take the time to guide victims of infidelity through all of their options with the family’s best interests at heart and in mind at all times.
Tanis McGonegal Family Law’s experienced attorneys genuinely understand the northwest Denver area and the issues faced by families in those communities. They help dozens of local families with the unique challenges facing today’s modern family, such as child tax credits and other tax considerations in divorce, custody rights, grandparents’ rights, LGBTQ+ family law issues, and other key factors that should be considered in ending a marriage.
Based in Broomfield and serving Boulder, Erie, Longmont, Louisville, Northglenn, Westminster, and the rest of the Denver area, Tanis McGonegal Family Law is one of the most respected, highest-rated divorce law firms in Colorado with over 34 years of experience. Tanis McGonegal Family Law assists clients with family law matters, child custody issues, child support matters, adoption, high asset cases, property division, high conflict cases, civil protective orders, domestic violence matters, and post-divorce issues. In addition, the firm offers preparation of pre- and post-nuptial agreements.
