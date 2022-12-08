Lifty Life Vacation Rentals Expands Management Services to Big White Ski Resort

/EIN News/ -- Kelowna, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelowna, British Columbia -

Big White, British Columbia - Vacation rental manager, Lifty Life Hospitality, has expanded its management service area to include Big White Ski Resort starting in the 2022/2023 winter season.

Lifty Life Hospitality LTD, has announced an expansion of its vacation rental management to the Okanagan ski resort Big White. Big White represents the ninth unique market where Lifty Life currently manages vacation homes. In addition to Big White, Lifty Life manages short-term rentals in Calgary, Canmore, Harrison Hot Springs, Manning Park, Invermere, Kelowna, Ucluelet, and Whistler. Lifty Life manages a range of properties ranging from luxury lake and oceanfront homes to downtown condos in ski resorts and urban markets.

The Lifty Life team focuses on providing outstanding guest experiences and providing passive ownership for homeowners. The organization has been recently named the #1 Airbnb Property Manager in British Columbia by industry analytics company, All The Rooms.



The initial launch includes three vacation homes on Big White Ski Resort. Lifty Life offers unlimited homeowner usage, simple and easy to understand contracts, and monthly payouts with transparent reporting. Their management includes marketing, operations, cleaning, revenue management, accounting, and guest service. Big white has been recently named the 4th best ski resort in North America by CNTraveler.com.

“Our team is thrilled to be expanding our vacation rental management to Big White this winter season!” said Connor Griffiths, CEO, and co-founder of Lifty Life Vacation Rental Management. “As a mountain and leisure focussed brand we are always excited to offer our guests more mountain resort options. Big White has already proved to be an amazing region that synergizes perfectly with our Kelowna operations and our outdoor adventure brand.”

Founded by brothers Connor, Keiran, and Nathan Griffiths, Lifty Life is an industry-leading local manager within BC and Alberta, Canada. Lifty Life has a collection of managed and owned properties located in the best leisure and urban markets in Western Canada. The company was launched in Whistler in 2014 and has since expanded to nine unique regions. They offer a full-service solution for homeowners to rent their properties with little involvement.

