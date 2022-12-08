WTW Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on or about January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.



