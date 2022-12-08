Franklin D. Azar & Associates Legal Wins $2 Million Verdict for Injured Motorcyclist

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Aurora, Colorado - A Denver jury awarded more than $2 million in damages on November 10 to a 24-year-old motorcyclist with injuries from a 2021 crash. The personal injury legal firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates represented the plaintiff.

"Credit has to go to the client for having faith in the judicial process and the guts to go to trial," said Azar senior attorney Joseph Sirchio.

In 2021, the motorcyclist was driving northbound when a southbound truck turned left in front of the cyclist. The motorcyclist collided with the turning truck, shattering the motorcyclist’s femur. The insurance company of the defendant argued that the motorcyclist was at fault for the crash, alleging that the plaintiff was speeding and did not possess a motorcycle license.

"The insurance companies don’t intimidate Frank Azar," stated lead attorney Sirchio. "Frank is known for taking difficult cases to trial."

At trial, Sirchio introduced witnesses to testify about the motorcyclist’s surgeries and recovery and the circumstances of the crash. "We argued that the motorcyclist had the right of way and that the defendant was at fault for turning when he saw an oncoming motorcycle," Sirchio says.

Colorado uses a comparative negligence model that allows victims to recover some of the damages they sustained even if they were partially at fault. The jury also decided that the motorcyclist was 20 percent at fault for the accident. In this case, the motorcyclist received $2.2 million, including interest. The jury returned from deliberation with an award of $500,000 for non-economic damages, $1,000,000 for economic damages and medical bills, and $1,000,000 for impairment.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates succeeded in representing the motorcyclist. For over 30 years, the legal firm has secured judgments resulting in billions of dollars on behalf of its plaintiffs in large-scale and complex cases state and nationwide. The team is unparalleled in its ability to effectively defend its clients so that they can receive full and fair compensation for their injuries.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates has helped thousands of injured people obtain complete and timely compensation for their losses. The personal injury legal team has a proven track record and expertise in serious injury cases and thus they are one of the largest and most trusted legal firms and advocates in Colorado. They have offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

Those who have been injured in a bus, car, truck, or motorcycle accident, may be entitled to compensation. The car accident attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates are available 24/7. Contact them at (303) 900-5595 or contact us for a free consultation and evaluation of the case.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaBarA1cH88

Recent News: The Winning Team: Senior Attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates Named Among America's Best Lawyers.

###

For more information about Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., contact the company here:



Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.

Media Relations

(303) 900-5595

info@fdazar.com

https://www.fdazar.com/

14426 E Evans Ave

Aurora, CO 80014

Media Relations