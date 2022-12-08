November 2022 in Review

Published Dec. 8, 2022

By Bradley J. Clark

908th Airlift Wing

The 908th Airlift Wing had an eventful and productive month of November.

Starting the month with an anniversary of the 908th Supply Squadron, the predecessor to the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron, being assigned to the 908th Troop Carrier Group at Brookley Air Force Base, in Mobile, Alabama in 1966.

Next up the wing recognized eight members who have recently promoted.

Then, the wing commander had a video message for members prior to the three-day Unit Training Assembly, asking then to focus on key items such as influenza vaccinations, that are vital to members medical readiness.

In order to meet the commander’s focus, the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron teamed up for a mass influenza vaccination event Saturday and Sunday of the Unit Training Assembly.

The wing then announced its quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2022.

Friday and Saturday of the UTA, the wing was visited by an MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter and two UH-1N Hueys, mainly for the members of the 908th Operations Group and the 908th Maintenance Group to see firsthand the legacy they are inheriting from the Huey mission, and a glimpse of the future they will lead in the Grey Wolf mission.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, after reminding members to set their clocks back for the end of daylight saving time, the wing welcomed 28 new members to its ranks.

Later that day, Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher was honored to be the guest speaker at the 11th annual Pike Road Veterans Appreciation Ceremony at Veterans Park, Pike Road, Alabama.

The wing remembered the two-year anniversary of arguably the most significant announcement ever made regarding the unit’s new mission. On November 20, 2020, the Secretary of the Air Force announced that Maxwell AFB was the preferred location to host the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit.

The wing looks to finish the year strong and positive as the December UTA approaches, which will be three days in length as a result of the October UTA reschedule.