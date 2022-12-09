SINGAPORE-BASED ERMA PTE LTD JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS A GLOBAL AFFILIATE PARTNER WITH A FOCUS ON THE ASEAN REGION

Antonius Alijoyo

Leading governance and risk organizations launch strong partnership to serve current and aspiring board members across the ASEAN region.

Our two organizations share a deep commitment to bringing the best governance practices to the ASEAN region, especially in the positive governance of risk-taking.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that the Singapore-based Enterprise Risk Management Academy (ERMA Pte Ltd), has joined the DCRO Institute as a global Affiliate Partner with a focus on the ASEAN region. ERMA’s leadership role in the region is well-established, and the DCRO Institute looks to expand the impact of its leading-edge work in partnership with the Enterprise Risk Management Academy.The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.This relationship will bring the extensive network that ERMA has created to DCRO Institute educational programs and credentials like the globally recognized Certificate in Risk Governanceand the Qualified Risk Director designation."My connection back to the Enterprise Risk Management Academy goes back to its founding and my work with Antonius Alijoyo, its Chair, and founder," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Anton and I share a deep commitment to bringing the best governance practices to the ASEAN region, especially in the positive governance of risk-taking," he continued.“It is an honor for ERMA to collaborate with DCRO Institute focusing on the ASEAN region. It brings opportunities to the boards, professionals, and C-level executives to further enrich their experience and exposures through positive risk governance in their role,” said Antonius Alijoyo, Chair of ERMA. He believes that the program is essential for boards across ASEAN countries who has a significant impact on the development of the global economy. “On top of that, at the macro-environment level, the dynamics and challenges are intensifying to deal with in terms of Economics, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance of organizations toward the world-shared sustainability goals,” he added.Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk , which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance . Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governanceare leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Directorprofessional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.About ERMA Pte Ltd - ERMA is established as a global learning center for professionals in Enterprise Risk Management. ERMA provides a comprehensive set of Enterprise Risk Management courses and certifications and facilitates collaborative efforts of Enterprise Risk Management professionals around the world.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program