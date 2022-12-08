YES Communities YES We Care 2022 Charitable Giving Highlights

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities’ YES We Care Program was created to assist our residents, team members, and local organizations. Our programs include the We Build Community PTO and PTO Donation Program, Hug a Home, and Helping Hands. The YES We Care Program was developed to convert these words into action and has provided over $815,000 since 2018 in community assistance funding.

YES Communities’ team members are awarded approximately 11,000 volunteer hours every year to serve their communities and assist resident homeowners when they need it most. The YES We Care program includes a paid time off program for all YES team members to serve at local charitable organizations ranging from food banks to pet shelters

YES We Care’s Hug-A-Home program has invested over $116,000 in assistance to residents since 2018. In 2022 alone, YES team members volunteered to renovate 29 resident-owned homes. YES continues its commitment to growing the program year after year with greater volunteer participation hours and additional funds earmarked for 2023.

“Our mission at YES Communities is to give back, not only to our communities but more broadly touching the lives of those in the local communities where we operate,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team and their efforts to volunteer and give back.”

YES We Care’s Helping Hands program provides financial assistance to residents and team members who may need some additional assistance when hardship occurs. In 2022, 90 nominated residents and team members received financial aid to help with life’s necessities such as groceries, utilities, and gas.

Patrice Mitchell, Culture Ambassador of YES Communities, said, “YES Culture is more than words, it is based in our actions. The YES We Care program is one way we take action. It is for helping our residents, something our company and team members believe in and are thrilled to participate in.”

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

