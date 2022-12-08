Eartha Kitt Feature Biopic Announces Ashlee Olivia Jones In Title Role

Ashlee Olivia Jones plays Eartha Kiitt in Eartha Kitt C'est Si Bon Dani Lane, from Kenan, will play Eartha Mae, the young Eartha Kitt in Eartha Kitt C'est Si Bon Eartha Kitt C'est Si Bon is represented by Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc.

The much anticipated feature film about the life of the iconic Eartha Kitt stars top talent, and will break new ground as the first filmic chorepoem.

Eartha Kitt is someone people love and look up to, relate to, and want to know about. Who plays her must have a similar presence.” — Diamond Monique Washington, director