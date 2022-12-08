Learn where to go for day hikes at Dec. 13 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whoever said the outdoors go dormant in winter has never walked on an Ozarks trail at this time of year.

People can learn about locations where short treks can provide nature-viewing opportunities, a little exercise, and some mental relaxation at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Best of the Ozarks Virtual Series: Day Hikes.” This online program, which will be from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 13, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. It is for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188466

At the Dec. 13 event, MDC Naturalist Morgan Wyatt will discuss trails in the area that are easy to reach and enjoyable to walk on. This program is part of the Springfield Conservation Nature recurring “Best of the Ozarks” series of programs.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center or want more information about the facility or other upcoming events can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.