Brookdale Reports November 2022 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD reported today its consolidated occupancy for November 2022.

 

November 2022 Observations:

  • November's weighted average occupancy increased 350 basis points year-over-year.
  • Fourth quarter-to-date weighted average occupancy increased 70 basis points compared to the full third quarter.
  • Achieved thirteen consecutive months of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.
  • Weighted average occupancy grew 760 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

 

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

