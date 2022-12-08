An Update About Na'amal and MIT Refugee Action Hub (ReACT) Collaboration

Addendum to Previous Release: We seek to clarify that Na'amal and MIT Refugee Action Hub (ReACT) are operating under collaboration and not formal partnership at the institutional level. This update is to clarify the nature of the working relationship between Na'amal and MIT Refugee Action Hub (ReACT). Na’amal is an organization whose mission is to aid refugees and other underrepresented people. Their approach to education and mentorship is revolutionizing the higher-education space for such populations and setting a new trend in service to the most vulnerable populations. In 2022, Na’amal collaborated with the academic powerhouse Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Refugee Action Hub (ReACT) to offer specialized training in Computer and Data Science.

According to Dr. Jonathan Kenigson, “MIT appears, for instance, in the U.S. News Rankings as one of the top 3 universities globally. I am pleased to offer my collaboration to Na’amal and MIT ReACT as they set trends in global refugee mentorship and education.” Dr. Kenigson is a mathematician and philosopher with interests in poverty alleviation and mathematics education. He has been noted for the philosophy of “Reasoned Philanthropy,” which involves devoting careers and resources to the worthiest causes regardless of the culture or country involved.

Na’amal and ReACT’s collaboration sets an excellent example for nongovernmental organizations and universities and is setting a trend for more comprehensive collaboration in mathematical fields. Dr. Kenigson remarks that “I [he] is convinced that ReACT’s curriculum in Computer and Data Science is very probably the best in the country, if not the world. Na’amal is among the most devoted and deeply committed organizations I have ever collaborated with. Together, they put hope of a good future in the hands of those displaced by war, conflict, and political instability.” Students can receive training in Computer and Data Science with mentorship from established mathematicians, business executives, and other professionals.

Media Contact

Company Name: Na'amal

Contact Person: Isabella Evason

Email: Send Email

Phone: +447341366574

Address:27 Old Gloucester Street

City: London

State: England, WC1N 3AX

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://naamal.org



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: An Update About Na\'amal and MIT Refugee Action Hub (ReACT) Collaboration