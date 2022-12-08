2023 AIAA SciTech Forum to Ignite the Future

Registration Now Open for the World’s Largest Aerospace R&D Event

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced its five-day program for the 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum, 23–27 January, National Harbor, Maryland, and virtually. This year’s program features nearly 3,000 technical presentations and an extensive lineup of industry leaders as speakers, panelists, and presenters.



Registration for the 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum is open now for the worldwide aerospace community to attend in person or online. Journalists who wish to cover this event can request a Press Pass.

“We are excited to welcome the aerospace community to the 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum as we ignite the future and explore the frontiers of aerospace. There are important perspectives we will hear from across the generations working within the aerospace industry today that will move us boldly forward,” said AIAA Executive Director Dan Dumbacher.

The speakers and panelists participating in the 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum are proven leaders and innovators from industry, government, and academia. Attendees will hear their views on how aerospace is solving societal grand challenges, obtaining project funding, what happens at the intersection of science and engineering, how we are accelerating confidence in this digital world, and who is making Sci-Fi a reality. Some of the speakers confirmed thus far include:

Anousheh Ansari , Chief Executive Officer, XPRIZE Foundation

, Chief Executive Officer, XPRIZE Foundation Johnathon Caldwell , Vice President & General Manager, Military Space, Lockheed Martin Space

, Vice President & General Manager, Military Space, Lockheed Martin Space Sabine Klauke , Chief Technical Officer, Airbus

, Chief Technical Officer, Airbus Hitoshi Kuninaka , Director General, ISAS, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

, Director General, ISAS, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Bhavya Lal , Associate Administrator, Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy, NASA

, Associate Administrator, Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy, NASA Guillermo Jenaro Rabadan , Project Executive, Advanced Digital Design and Manufacturing, Acubed

, Project Executive, Advanced Digital Design and Manufacturing, Acubed William Roach , Chief Scientist, Air Force Office of Scientific Research

, Chief Scientist, Air Force Office of Scientific Research Van Truskett, Executive Director, Texas Innovation Center, University of Texas at Austin

Executive Director, Texas Innovation Center, University of Texas at Austin Margaret Weitekamp , Department Chair, Space History, and Curator, Cultural History of Spaceflight, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

, Department Chair, Space History, and Curator, Cultural History of Spaceflight, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Jerry M. Wohletz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Draper

The 2023 event will cover 50+ research topics, including: fluid dynamics; applied aerodynamics; digital engineering; guidance, navigation, and control; human-machine teaming; intelligent systems; propellants and combustion; propulsion; and more. Some of the planned programming elements include:

A focus on developing the future workforce, featuring sessions addressing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as activities for university students and young professionals to expand their knowledge of the industry and develop their professional network.

The fourth annual “Idea Challenge” with teams of young professionals pitching ideas or products that fit under “Applying Aerospace Technologies to Solve Societal Problems.”

Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks, as details are confirmed. For the most up-to-date program and registration information visit www.aiaa.org/SciTech.

