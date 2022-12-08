Vigna Law Group: Boston Scientific’s Marlex Mesh, is Being Called the Worst Polypropylene on the Market

Dr. Greg Vigna

Any physician that implants a Boston Scientific’s marlex mid-urethral sling is exposed to big legal problems

It is time for the leadership of the American Urogynecologic Society to act to protect the women they serve from the dangers of polypropylene mesh. It is time for physician leaders to speak out.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Any physician that implants a Boston Scientific’s marlex mid-urethral sling is exposed to big legal problems. Marlex was bad in 1997 and is bad now. It is both heavy-weight and small pore. Marlex must be pulled from the market.” …Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, “It is time for the leadership of the American Urogynecologic Society to act to protect the women they serve from the dangers of polypropylene mesh. It is time for physician leaders to speak out.”

In 1997 Dr. C.B. Iglesia wrote the following:

1) Initial comparisons with Gore-Tex in rabbit hernia repair showed that Marlex produced an intense inflammatory reaction with dense underlying disorganized scar formation compared to minimal inflammatory and low peritoneal fibrosis reaction of Gore-Tex’.

2) Marlex mesh has the highest flexural rigidity (stiffness) when compared to Mersilene and Teflon.

3) Many mesh-related complications may relate to the rigidity of Marlex and its propensity for injury to adjacent tissues.

Dr. Vigna continues, “In 1997, Dr. Iglesia wrote that the ‘Revision and removal rate among 961 synthetic urethral slings was 7.3%’. Today we know the revision rate at 15-years is 7.9%. That is not progress. That is a plane crash with dead women thrown about. It is worse now than it was 25 years ago. Disgraceful. My law firm is filing combination medical malpractice claims across the country against physicians and the defense manufacturers.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “In late 2012, I learned of this pudendal and obturator neuralgia disaster while having a cup of coffee, just by looking online to understand the specific complaints that women had with the painful complications from the mesh. It is crystal clear that the leadership of AUGS and ACOG don’t care about the health, safety, and welfare of women they serve. It is over for Boston Scientific’s Marlex mesh, and it is over for the ignorant physicians who implant the Solyx, Obtryx, and the Advantage Fit. We know now that there is a 7.9 percent cumulative revision rate for mid-urethral slings at 15-years and that is terrible. We know that Marlex was bad in 1997 and it is bad now. No women would choose to have such a device if they had received a valid informed consent as the rate of revision surgery for mesh complications for this permanent device is just frightening for those already implanted with these devices.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

