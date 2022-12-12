International Rett Syndrome Foundation Receives $500,000 Donation from Vezbi Super App
We are thankful to Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva for their generous support of International Rett Syndrome Foundation. Partnerships are critical to achieving our vision of a world without Rett. ”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a $500,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App as part of its Project Seva. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom Micro-apps and Communities for use by IRSF and the community of families impacted by Rett syndrome that the foundation serves.
— Melissa Kennedy, IRSF CEO
Rett syndrome is caused by a genetic mutation that affects 1 in 10,000 females and even fewer males. Individuals with Rett syndrome are often unable to walk or talk, experience cardiac, respiratory, digestive, and muscular abnormalities, and may develop scoliosis and seizures. There is no current treatment or cure for the disease. Children born with Rett syndrome will forever require the love and care they receive from caregivers to get them through each day. Families affected by Rett syndrome make the ultimate commitment to selflessly provide the love and support they need to survive. IRSF is dedicated to advocating on behalf of individuals and families, investing in research for curative treatments, and providing the resources and support they need.
Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva is based on the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it, an act of compassion and care for others above oneself. Vezbi is rewarding those organizations to help them carry out their mission and goals by utilizing the Vezbi Super App platform and resources to assist them.
“We are thankful to Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva for their generous support of International Rett Syndrome Foundation,” shares Melissa Kennedy, IRSF CEO. “Partnerships are critical to achieving our vision of a world without Rett. It is an honor to be acknowledged and supported by an initiative based on the concept of ‘selfless service.’ We are grateful to Vezbi Super App for their commitment to service and are humbled to have our work recognized and supported in this way.”
About Vezbi
Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.
To learn more about Vezbi, please visit vezbi.com.
About International Rett Syndrome Foundation
The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) is the leading research and empowerment organization for Rett syndrome. Investing over $54 million in research that has advanced therapeutics to clinical trials, including Rett syndrome’s first-ever phase 3 clinical trial. IRSF’s vision is to create a world without Rett syndrome and we are reaching that vision through developing a robust pipeline of treatments and empowering families with information, knowledge and connectivity. Further information can be found at: www.rettsyndrome.org.
Timothy Frank
International Rett Syndrome Foundation
+1 561-400-8332
tfrank@rettsyndrome.org