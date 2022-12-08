Submit Release
How The Air Moves Up There

"Norman Currey - Airplane Stories and Histories"

Knowing and understanding the stories and history all too well, Norman Currey mastered his occupation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being in the aviation industry for most of his life, author Norman Currey knows everything about aircraft— from scratch to how it flies up in the air. Born in Yorkshire, England, he graduated as an aeronautical engineer and eventually became a stress engineer of the world's first commercial jet airliner, the “de Havilland DH.106 Comet”. Norman Currey decided to share his experiences and crafted his own book about some stories and the origins of airplanes.

Published in the year April 27th, 2022, he wrote a book called Airplane Stories and Histories. It contains the author’s adventures and the amazing people he met as he worked in the aviation world. The depth of his knowledge is seen through how he explained it in a way that all kinds of readers can comprehend.

In this book, the author covers some significant historical events of air flight. Full of information yet still entertaining, he made it sound oh-so-easy to be a part of the aviation industry, though everyone would say otherwise. Norman Currey understood what he meant so he poured all his passion and his life into his work. One would say he even knew how the air moves up there because of how he tells all the details so specifically in a fascinating way.

To know more about the book and the author’s great colleagues in the complex industry that is aviation, Norman Currey’s book Airplane Stories and Histories is now available for grabs on Amazon.



