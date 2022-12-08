Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,232 in the last 365 days.

Melcor REIT appoints Naomi Stefura as Trustee

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (“the REIT” - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the appointment of Naomi Stefura to the board of trustees.

Naomi is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Melcor Developments Ltd. (Melcor) and also Chief Financial Officer of the REIT. She has been with Melcor in financial oversight and senior leadership roles for almost 15 years. Naomi also currently serves as Vice Board Chair for Explore Edmonton and was previously Audit Committee Chair of that organization.

Ralph Young, Chairman of the REIT commented: “We are happy to have Naomi officially join the board of trustees. With instrumental involvement since IPO, she has a wealth of knowledge about the REIT and its history. In addition, Naomi has extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, risk management and capital market transactions, and has been actively involved in each of the transactions that the REIT has undertaken to date.”

Under the Declaration of Trust (DOT) Melcor has the right to nominate a certain number of trustees based on a) its ownership percentage and b) the total number of trustees. With Naomi’s appointment, the board is comprised of four independent trustees and three appointed by Melcor.

About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

Contact Information:
Nicole Forsythe
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: 780-945-4707
ir@melcorREIT.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Melcor REIT appoints Naomi Stefura as Trustee

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.