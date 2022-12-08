Submit Release
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Releases Interview with Ami Kang LCSW on How to Cope with Feeling Disconnected

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy has released a new guide on coping with feeling disconnected featuring an interview with practitioner Ami Kang LCSW. As many people feel like they’re stuck on autopilot, this guide provides helpful advice for anyone feeling disconnected or disengaged from life.

Sometimes we find ourselves just going through the motions. Get up, eat, go to work, come home, go to bed, then rinse and repeat the next day. And when the monotony of life begins to take its toll, it can also take a toll on one’s state of mental health.

When life begins feeling “lifeless,” this is a sign that a person needs to reengage and become more present in their life and with their surrounding environment. But this is often difficult to do.

Thankfully, there are several methods for re-engaging with life. And mindfulness practices offer a great way for one to begin feeling present again.

Mindfulness brings one into the present moment, back to the sights and sounds of life taken in through the senses. And through simple tasks such as creating a gratitude journal, practicing breathing or walking meditations, or actively practicing acts of kindness, one may find a path back to the present moment and stop the cycle of feeling disconnected.

Another technique for feeling present again involves reaching out to social groups and engaging in activities that can be performed as a group. Additionally, interacting with social groups and those in one’s immediate circle of friends and family can allow one to begin feeling vulnerable and valued – and to simply feel human again.

In addition, therapy can also be a powerful tool when attempting to reconnect with life. Therapy can help to reinforce accountability, especially when attempting to meet the goals of reengaging with friends and family, or establishing a connection with one’s surrounding environment.

In addition, therapy can also be a powerful tool when attempting to reconnect with life. Therapy can help to reinforce accountability, especially when attempting to meet the goals of reengaging with friends and family, or establishing a connection with one's surrounding environment.

Ami Patel Kang
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy
+1 201-409-0334
email us here

