Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,685 in the last 365 days.

Washington State Comfort Dental Practices Offer Free Dental Services on Wednesday, December 23

This is the logo for Comfort Dental

Comfort Dental

Celebrating its 38th Annual “Care Day” to Give Back to the Community

Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford dental treatment. We are so happy to be able to provide dentistry to the underserved in our area at no cost to them.”
— Dr. Danny Chiang, Comfort Dental, East Tacoma
TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral health is vital to a person’s general well-being and confidence. However, not every person can afford access to dental services. That is why Comfort Dental offices throughout the state of Washington will provide free dental services to the community on December 23, during Comfort Dental’s 38th annual Care Day.

“We are happy to provide access to free dental services during our 38th annual Care Day,” said Dr. Danny Chiang of Comfort Dental, East Tacoma. “Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford dental treatment. We are so happy to be able to provide dentistry to the underserved in our area at no cost to them.”

Dental procedures offered on Care Day are basic cleanings, fillings and extractions. These services are available from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon, on a first-come-first-served basis. Some restrictions apply as more serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist.

“This is my 16th Care Day and I always enjoy the smiling faces of those patients our team is able to serve,” said Dr. Scott Probst of Comfort Dental, Lacey. “This has been a special way to give back to the community.”

Comfort Dental offices in Washington join other Comfort Dental offices across 11 states in this annual event, which began in Colorado in 1984. Since then, Comfort Dental has provided more than $23 million in free dental services. Last year alone, Comfort Dental provided $1.4 million in dental care to more than 3,700 patients across the nation. Approximately 300 Comfort Dental dentists and 1,300 staff members donate their time and services each year.

About Comfort Dental
Comfort Dental’s core mission is to expand access to quality dental care by making it affordable and convenient. New patients pay just $19 which includes exams and x-rays with payment required at the time of service. Comfort Dental offers extended regular office hours including Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For people who do not have dental insurance, Comfort Dental offers its own dental plans. Comfort Dental’s membership plans are not insurance but rather a reduced-fee plan. Contact your local office for more information about these discount plans.

Comfort Dental is the largest dental franchise in America with offices in 11 states. All Comfort
Dental-branded dental practices are independent franchisees owned and operated by licensed dentists. Dental services and office practices may vary across dental practices.

Melissa Lowry
Comfort Dental
+1 800-757-6077, ext. 133
email us here

You just read:

Washington State Comfort Dental Practices Offer Free Dental Services on Wednesday, December 23

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.