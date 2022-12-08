Washington State Comfort Dental Practices Offer Free Dental Services on Wednesday, December 23
Celebrating its 38th Annual “Care Day” to Give Back to the Community
Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford dental treatment. We are so happy to be able to provide dentistry to the underserved in our area at no cost to them.”TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral health is vital to a person’s general well-being and confidence. However, not every person can afford access to dental services. That is why Comfort Dental offices throughout the state of Washington will provide free dental services to the community on December 23, during Comfort Dental’s 38th annual Care Day.
“We are happy to provide access to free dental services during our 38th annual Care Day,” said Dr. Danny Chiang of Comfort Dental, East Tacoma. “Unfortunately, not everyone in our community can afford dental treatment. We are so happy to be able to provide dentistry to the underserved in our area at no cost to them.”
Dental procedures offered on Care Day are basic cleanings, fillings and extractions. These services are available from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon, on a first-come-first-served basis. Some restrictions apply as more serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist.
“This is my 16th Care Day and I always enjoy the smiling faces of those patients our team is able to serve,” said Dr. Scott Probst of Comfort Dental, Lacey. “This has been a special way to give back to the community.”
Comfort Dental offices in Washington join other Comfort Dental offices across 11 states in this annual event, which began in Colorado in 1984. Since then, Comfort Dental has provided more than $23 million in free dental services. Last year alone, Comfort Dental provided $1.4 million in dental care to more than 3,700 patients across the nation. Approximately 300 Comfort Dental dentists and 1,300 staff members donate their time and services each year.
About Comfort Dental
Comfort Dental’s core mission is to expand access to quality dental care by making it affordable and convenient. New patients pay just $19 which includes exams and x-rays with payment required at the time of service. Comfort Dental offers extended regular office hours including Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For people who do not have dental insurance, Comfort Dental offers its own dental plans. Comfort Dental’s membership plans are not insurance but rather a reduced-fee plan. Contact your local office for more information about these discount plans.
Comfort Dental is the largest dental franchise in America with offices in 11 states. All Comfort
Dental-branded dental practices are independent franchisees owned and operated by licensed dentists. Dental services and office practices may vary across dental practices.
