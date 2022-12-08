Ellie Mental Health Gives Clarity and Advice on How to Cope With Grief During the Holidays
EINPresswire.com/ --
Ellie Mental Health just released a new guide detailing how to cope with grief and loss during the holidays. And as the holiday season can be one of the most difficult times of the year to deal with loss, this guide provides sound advice for anyone dealing with the recent departure of a loved one.
The holiday season can be the most joyous time of the year, but for those who have just lost a loved one, especially if the loss is recent, this can overshadow the holidays and cause an upwelling of emotions and sadness.
Thankfully there are many ways to deal with the loss of a loved one during the holidays and stay in good spirits. And as the holidays are also for remembering and giving thanks for everything in our lives, honoring the departed can also become part of this holiday tradition.
While adhering to old traditions may prove to be difficult without certain family members present, adding a new tradition and honoring their life can be a step forward on the path to overcoming grief.
Additionally, setting boundaries during the holidays is also recommended, especially if the loss of a loved one is recent. In this respect, choosing to not participate in certain events may be a wise idea if the holiday events are too much to bear. And finding a balance between participating and abstaining from events can offer time to heal and cope.
Embracing emotions is also a method that can help to promote healing after a recent loss. Instead of pretending that grief or sadness just isn’t there, acknowledging and embracing those deep emotions may allow for a greater acceptance of the loss, and allow one to move forward along the path to accepting grief and loss.
Ellie Mental Health is a multi-location, national mental healthcare provider that can help one cope with grief and loss during the holiday season. For those interested in learning more about Ellie Mental Health, reach out and talk to an expert here.
Lindsey Taylor
Lindsey Taylor
Ellie Mental Health
+1 (651)313-8080
email us here