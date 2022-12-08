Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoke Easy (LAX-1466)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " This is a newly designed product that would make inhaling smoke from a bong or water pipe easier and more enjoyable" said inventor from California "LUNG BOOSTER is something no one has ever heard of or that I have been able to find, and I think there is a need for it on the market."

The patent pending invention would make it easier for the smoker to inhale, particularly if he suffered from compromised lung strength. Would also allow him to more quickly experience the effects of cannabis or marijuana, thus making the smoking experience more enjoyable. This would help draw the smoke through the unit's mouthpiece, would reduce the amount of effort needed by the smoker to inhale the smoke. This innovative invention could be offered in different sizes to fit within the tops of different water pipes or bongs.

The original design was submitted to the Portland, Oregon sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

