Coveted Los Angeles Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Adam Kinal joins Orlando’s Popular Plastic Surgery Center
The highly sought-after cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Adam Kinal, joins hands with Bassin Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Roger Bassin, M.D. was thrilled to announce this collaboration as he welcomed Dr. Kinal at one of the most famous cosmetic centers in Orlando.
After getting an overwhelming response, Dr. Kinal gained extreme popularity in Orlando. His schedule is packed as he sees patients at the Bassin Center of Plastic Surgery. Relocating from a bustling practice in Los Angeles, CA, Adam Kinal joins Bassin Center in Florida.
“We are very pleased to have Dr. Kinal on our team,” stated Bassin Center. According to the leading plastic surgery center, Dr. Kinal is an excellent addition to their team, and they’ve got a lot of expectations of him based on his expertise.
While acknowledging the exceptional skillset of Dr. Kinal, Dr. Roger Bassin said, "He provides top-notch clinical evaluations and surgery for patients seeking body contouring and breast procedures. He has strong knowledge with a robust passion for providing experienced-based care. Patients visit from all over the US to have surgery with Dr. Kinal, known throughout the US for his exemplary skills."
Dr. Kinal loves the new Florida location. Working in a busy city but residing waterfront provides him with the best of both worlds. His passion for golf has been renewed, and he spends much of his spare time perfecting his golf game. The relaxed Florida atmosphere is perfect for unwinding on the weekends after a hectic work week, states Dr. Kinal.
With a mission to offer specialized cosmetic procedures, Bassin Center for Plastic Surgery is making clients look more beautiful and confident. Cosmetic surgeons are extensively trained, dedicated and passionate doctors who put patient satisfaction and safety first. Dr. Adam Kinal is their body contouring and breast specialist, whereas Dr. Roger Bassin is their face specialist.
