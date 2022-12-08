December Release of October 2022 National, Top Ten States Manufactured Housing Production, Shipments Data per MHARR
Manufactured Housing Production Declines in October 2022, but 2022 Still Shows Solid Growth over 2021, per Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO of the Washington, D.C. based Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
Dec 2022 Release of October 2022 National Manufactured Home Production Data per official data provided by the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
A Modern Residential Style HUD Code Manufactured Home Produced by MHARR Builder - Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).
Brent Cappaert Chairman of the Board, Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). Photo-credit-The-Vicksburg-Post.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) has released the most recent national and top 10 states data for HUD Code manufactured homes.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through October 2022 — with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated — are:
See illustration for top ten manufactured housing states.
The October 2022 data moves Michigan into 6th place on the cumulative top ten list, while Mississippi falls to 7th place.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
The November release of September 2022 national and top ten states data is found at this link here.
For all HUD Code manufactured home production data by month for 2022, see the official federal statistics at this link here.
About MHARR | Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform – MHARR – is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/about-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr-washington-d-c/
MHARR News Hub
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-news/
MHARR Issues and Perspectives Hub
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/mharr-issues-and-perspectives/
Examples of recent MHARR Issues and Perspectives:
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/august-2022-mharr-issues-and-perspectives-why-the-doe-energy-rule-should-be-doa/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/the-woke-war-on-affordable-housing-mharr-issues-and-perspectives-by-mark-weiss/
MHARR Q&A's by industry-leading trade media Manufactured Home Pro News (MHProNews.com] with Danny Ghorbani
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mhpronews-qa-with-danny-ghorbani/duty-to-serve-mh/
Major and Continuing MHARR Accomplishments for the HUD Code Manufactured Housing Industry and Consumers of Affordable Housing
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/major-and-continuing-mharr-accomplishments-for-the-hud-code-manufactured-housing-industry-and-consumers-of-affordable-housing/
Brief History and Objectives of the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR)
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/brief-history-and-objectives-of-the-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr/
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/join-mharr/
Why Join MHARR | Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform?
Quite simply, because we are consistently correct on the issues that others can be mistaken about.
Years before the current Trump Administration was swept into office, MHARR stood for reasonable federal regulations.
Those regulations should protect consumers while allowing HUD Code manufactured home producers to create maximum value, quality, and thus opportunities for producers, investors — and thereby also fuel job creation.
Bigger isn’t always better. A large organization – that’s wrong on the issues that impact consumers and businesses – isn’t as valuable as a lean one, like MHARR, that focuses on problems, and then thoughtfully researches, explains and leads the way to profitable solutions.
In a trillion-dollar-a-year U.S. housing industry, MHARR believes manufactured housing should be doing hundreds of thousands of new home sales annually. The need exists. The industry’s produced more historically.
So, it’s reasonable that manufactured home producers – and those working with them – can do so again, by providing consumers the most value-packed way available today to fulfill the American Dream of Home Ownership.
When you support and join MHARR, you’re supporting your own operation’s ability to succeed in the manufactured home world.
That’s important, because manufactured housing is the solution to the affordable housing crisis. MHARR welcomes members that range from those who want to be low key – to members willing to be highly visible – and other producers/professionals in between.
Together, we can advance the cause of reasonable regulation even more effectively. Call or email us, see the contact information below. ##
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/join-mharr/
Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other