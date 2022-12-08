Factana announces its most-awaited accomplishment of ISO 27001 and SOC2 compliances.
Factana is an Industry 4.0 solution provider with a mission to help small and medium enterprises to adopt digital transformation rapidly.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factana offers Fogwing Industrial Cloud to seamlessly implement digital operations.
Factana beams with pride to announce that the company has recently completed the ISO 27001 and SOC-2 audit processes and subsequently accredited with the International Standards Organization (ISO 27001) and Service Organization Control (SOC2 -Type 2) compliances. These security standards and compliance ensure company’s products and services meet the utmost information security requirements through an effective information security management system and more.
For the unversed, ISO 27001 and SOC2 -Type 2 are the most widely acclaimed and internationally recognized information security standard certifications for SaaS providers or organizations dealing with information security & data privacy. ISO and SOC2 entitled companies or organizations to maintain high-end information security. With this recognition, Factana is now a globally trusted organization.
As a trusted SaaS provider, Factana continuously strives to meet the Industry Standards and today we are excited to bring it up to a higher level of achieving ISO and SOC2-Type 2 compliance for security, availability, and confidentiality. To achieve this milestone, Factana has undergone a stringent evaluation process of its information management and service management systems by an acclaimed external entity.
On this great achievement, Mr. Hariharan Ganesh, the Founder and Chief of Factana said, “By meeting the ISO and SOC2- Type 2 compliances, we have proven that we are very serious about our information management and security practice to provide ultimate comfort and confidence to our customers across the globe”
About Factana, it is an Industry 4.0 Solution Provider specialized in Industrial IoT-based Automation solutions. Factana offers Fogwing Industrial Cloud with a suite of products such as, Fogwing IIoT Platform, Fogwing Analytics Studio, Fogwing Asset+, Smart factory MES/MOM solution SFactrix, Fogwing Edge and more.
