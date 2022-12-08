Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,742 in the last 365 days.

Factana announces its most-awaited accomplishment of ISO 27001 and SOC2 compliances.

ISO 27001 and SOC2 compliances

Factana Achieves ISO and SOC -2 compliance

Factana is an Industry 4.0 solution provider with a mission to help small and medium enterprises to adopt digital transformation rapidly.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factana offers Fogwing Industrial Cloud to seamlessly implement digital operations.

Factana beams with pride to announce that the company has recently completed the ISO 27001 and SOC-2 audit processes and subsequently accredited with the International Standards Organization (ISO 27001) and Service Organization Control (SOC2 -Type 2) compliances. These security standards and compliance ensure company’s products and services meet the utmost information security requirements through an effective information security management system and more.

For the unversed, ISO 27001 and SOC2 -Type 2 are the most widely acclaimed and internationally recognized information security standard certifications for SaaS providers or organizations dealing with information security & data privacy. ISO and SOC2 entitled companies or organizations to maintain high-end information security. With this recognition, Factana is now a globally trusted organization.

As a trusted SaaS provider, Factana continuously strives to meet the Industry Standards and today we are excited to bring it up to a higher level of achieving ISO and SOC2-Type 2 compliance for security, availability, and confidentiality. To achieve this milestone, Factana has undergone a stringent evaluation process of its information management and service management systems by an acclaimed external entity.

On this great achievement, Mr. Hariharan Ganesh, the Founder and Chief of Factana said, “By meeting the ISO and SOC2- Type 2 compliances, we have proven that we are very serious about our information management and security practice to provide ultimate comfort and confidence to our customers across the globe”

About Factana, it is an Industry 4.0 Solution Provider specialized in Industrial IoT-based Automation solutions. Factana offers Fogwing Industrial Cloud with a suite of products such as, Fogwing IIoT Platform, Fogwing Analytics Studio, Fogwing Asset+, Smart factory MES/MOM solution SFactrix, Fogwing Edge and more.

Explore the Industrial Cloud solutions at www.fogwing.io!
Contact the Customer Success Team for more queries at sales@factana.com or post your query at https://www.fogwing.io/contact-us/

Marketing Team
Factana Computing Inc.
+1 630-701-9644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Factana announces its most-awaited accomplishment of ISO 27001 and SOC2 compliances.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.