WHAT A DIVINE YET DANGEROUS THING LOVE IS
A book based on a true story of Karen Carlson and her journey towards love and risksTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say love makes people go crazy. Maybe it does, but one thing is for sure, love always comes with a tad bit of risk. This is the story of Karen, a woman who is fond of travel and adventure. For readers who seek a tale of travels, a side of romance, and quite a lot of drama, this is a must-read!
The story begins with the diaries and travel journals of Karen, the author, and her husband Dick. Due to some conflicts, they both separated and Karen eventually met Cap. Karen and Cap are off to fly to Greece, wanting a break from the cold weather back at their home. Thinking it was gonna be a normal vacation, a sudden rise of events took place that made Karen rethink her entire relationship with Cap. With their travels in Greece and Turkey, Cap had a lingering interest in hashish, or in other terms, drugs.
Karen knew the last thing she wanted would be to go back to the states. She opted to stay a little bit longer in Turkey. She met Suleyman, a Turkish man, and fell in love with him. One thing though, Suleyman is a married man. Is it worth the risk? What lengths will the couple go in the name of love?
"My Risky Romance in Turkey" is based on a true story and it is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. A must-read for anyone seeking a perfect mixture of romance, danger, and everything in between.
