Female Entrepreneur Creates Unique Travel Gift for Women, Bergy Bag Cooling Cosmetic Case
In normal conditions, the Bergy Bag stays cool up to four hours. It is also ideal for preventing cell phones from overheating.
Patent-pending bag helps save makeup, skincare from heat.
After countless destroyed lipsticks and damaged skincare products, I knew I had to come up with a fashionable and functional solution to these meltdowns.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research shows consumers plan to spend more money on travel in 2023 than the several years prior. With that, travel-related gifts are top of many wish lists this holiday season. For occasional or avid travelers, items that make packing more efficient and easier are always a must.
Arizona entrepreneur and inventor Heather Dziedzic created one of this season’s hottest gift a cooling cosmetic bag designed to keep cosmetics and skincare products safe from heat – meet the Bergy Bag.
Dziedzic’s goal was to provide a safe space to transport and store expensive toiletries and keep travelers organized on the go. It is the perfect travel companion all year long.
“They say necessity is the mother of invention and that was certainly true in my case,” she said. “After countless destroyed lipsticks and damaged skincare products, I knew I had to come up with a fashionable and functional solution to these meltdowns.”
The average woman in the U.S. spends nearly $1,400 annually on makeup and just under $3,000 each year on skincare. Exposure to Arizona’s year-round warm weather will ruin these items if they aren’t cared for or stored properly, especially while on the go, traveling, at the golf course, pool, sporting event or the pickleball courts, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“I want to prevent products from being compromised in the heat and during travel, because cosmetics are so expensive,” Dziedzic added. “We shouldn’t have to worry about toting cosmetics to activities and events because of the heat. I wanted to design something that was able to protect them, so I didn’t have stress about replace my products because of weather.”
Designed by a cryogenic engineer, the patent pending Bergy Bag is 7” wide and 5.5” tall. It comes with a “D” ring on one side to hang from a golf or tennis bag, tote, beach bag, backpack or diaper bag. It can also clip to things like Air Pods or keys. Each bag is made of high-quality saffiano leather that is scratch and water-resistant.
Dziedzic's vision was to combine industry standard cooling technology with superior fabrics and leathers. She wanted to make a bag that was not only beautiful and high-quality, but could keep things cool.
One of the reasons the Bergy Bag is unique is its ability to keep cosmetics like lip gloss, lip balms, lipsticks, eyeliners, serums, lotions, creamed-based make-ups and sunblock cool. In normal conditions, the Bergy Bag stays cool up to four hours. It is also ideal for preventing cell phones from overheating.
For most Arizonans, the need for a bag like this isn’t just for the summer months. It is warm all year round in the Southwest and people in this region are more likely to be outdoors in the fall months, since the weather isn’t blistering.
Bergy Bag can be purchased at select boutiques and online at www.bergybag.com. Retail price is $130 and includes a propitiatory, built-in ice pack that stays cool for up to four hours. Bergy Bags come in three colors - black with a white zipper, white with a yellow zipper and pink with a red zipper. Additional colors and accessories will be launched in 2023. Follow the company at @bergybag on Instagram to learn more.
About the Company
Bergy Bag is an innovative, fashion-forward cooling cosmetic bag founded by Heather Dziedzic, a Scottsdale-based entrepreneur. The female-owned and operated company spent three years researching, designing and developing this innovative product, launched in summer 2022. For more information, visit Bergy Bag on Instagram and Facebook.
