Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,018 in the last 365 days.

Giga Metals – Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (the “Issuer”) (TSX.V - GIGA) held on December 7, 2022.

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 17,224,563 Shares, Against: 252,430 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

    For    Withheld
Lyle Davis                                     15,017,394                                 2,459,599
Mark Jarvis   15,011,777   2,465,216
Anthony Milewski   16,725,019   751,974
Robert Morris   16,935,023   541,970
Martin Vydra   17,025,969   451,024
         

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 31,167,554 Shares, Withheld: 393,769 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 16,840,583 Shares, Against: 636,410 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For: 17,418,164, Against: 58,829)

6. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 14,940,078 Shares, Against: 2,536,915).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Mark Jarvis”

MARK JARVIS,
Tel: 604 681 2300
GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Giga Metals – Voting Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.