Panoramic Health Expands Executive Management With Three Key Appointments

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoramic Health℠, the leading integrated value-based kidney care platform in the U.S., continues its expansion and growth delivering better outcomes for CKD patients and driving benefits for providers and payers in the renal space. To support this continued growth and strategic vision, the company has announced three key additions to its Executive Management Team.

Panoramic Health has appointed Michael Holland as Chief Development Officer, Sampath Narayanan as Chief Information Officer, and Kimberly Shreve as Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer to build out additional infrastructure to support its growth as the country's largest non-dialysis CKCC participant. The platform hosts the largest, real-time, CKD database of more than 630,000 lives, with over 800 physician partners across 19 states.

As Chief Development Officer, Michael Holland will lead business development, enabling growth and creating meaningful partnerships with nephrology groups to empower value-based care models and optimize practice operations.

Michael has significant experience in high-growth healthcare companies. Most recently, he was the Chief Development Officer for InnovaCare 2Health, a physician-led network of primary care practices that is among the leaders in Medicare Advantage and other value-based care delivery models. Prior to joining InnovaCare, Michael was the Chief Development Officer for U.S. Anesthesia Partners, building the largest single specialty physician business in the United States through an innovative physician partnership structure. He holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School.

Sampath Narayanan, MBA, CHCIO, Chief Information Officer, will provide strategic direction in leveraging technology and data to reduce the total cost of care, improve provider engagement and enhance the patient experience.

Sampath is a results-driven healthcare leader with more than 20 years of international experience in strategy, technology, analytics, and operations in the health insurance, medical groups, pharmacies, and specialty medicine industries.

Most recently, Sampath was the CIO for Everside Health, one of the nation's largest providers of direct primary and mental health care, where he developed proprietary digital experience tools and on-demand client analytics. He has also served as CIO at ConcertoCare, creating a population health platform to provide predictive analytics at points of care. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, India and an MBA from the University of Oxford, UK.

Kimberly Shreve has been appointed as Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer. Kimberly will design, implement, and monitor Panoramic Health's compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Kimberly has over 23 years as a healthcare attorney, building and managing healthcare compliance and privacy programs for government agencies and private and publicly held companies. Most recently, Kim served as the Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer for Collective Health. Prior to her role at Collective Health, she oversaw dialysis privacy compliance while enhancing privacy operations for DaVita. Kim received her undergraduate and Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver.

"I am thrilled to have Michael, Sampath and Kimberly join the Panoramic Health executive team, and I am confident their collective decades of healthcare leadership experience will support our growth and further our mission to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for patients with chronic kidney disease," said Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, CEO and co-founder of Panoramic Health.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation's leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization, with more than 800 providers across 19 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health's value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease ("CKD") data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes through value-based care and clinical research. Panoramic Health's Clinical Research division partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring cutting-edge treatments to patients with kidney disease. For more information, visit panoramichealth.com.

