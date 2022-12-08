Can't Stop, Won't Stop, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Soon to Expand Its Service Center

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proudly serves the greater Indianapolis are and all it's surrounding areas. Every vehicle needs auto care. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is striving to make this essential need more accessible to the surrounding communities.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is putting its plan to expand its service department further into motion this coming 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No automobile will be able to last long without proper maintenance. Dealerships have long been the go-to auto shop for many Americans concerned about their vehicles' livelihood. Most dealerships have an attached service center, but different dealerships' auto shops have different capabilities. In the coming year of 2023, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. seeks to meet the growing demand of its surrounding communities and further expand its service department.

The plans for growth are already in place. Other than installing EV charging stations and becoming one of the preferred dealerships in the Indianapolis area for electric vehicles and necessary services, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is also further expanding its auto service capabilities in general. The dealership is currently planning on adding several more service bays to its already extensive service department next year.

Before the plans were put into place, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. already had an extensive all-inclusive dealership. Although its decades of staying in operation have already proven its reputation, the dealership also has one of the largest service departments to match its status. Now with more bays on the way, this dealership's service station will be further propelled up the ranks in terms of customer service and availability.



The Significance of a Service Department

A dealership's service department is a crucial component in maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty. Most major dealerships will have a service department to further help their customers with what they need. As mentioned before, no car can last long without regular maintenance. The service department provides a variety of auto services, including oil changes, tire rotations, brake repairs, and other routine maintenance and repairs. Having a service station at a trusted dealership can make maintaining a vehicle much easier.

The service department also serves as an entry point for new customers. It's often the first point of contact for a customer and can be used to introduce them to the dealership and build a long-term relationship.

The more service bays a dealership has, the more customers they can see without delay. Of course, that also means they must be able to staff enough technicians to ensure that everything continues to flow smoothly. Although Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s service department is efficient, they aim to go beyond "efficient" with the addition of these new service bays to accommodate the growing need for their auto services.



The Specialties of Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s Service Center

Most dealership service centers offer general auto services for cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, the vehicles often seen cruising down streets. However, those aren't the only vehicles that need regular maintenance. Commercial vehicles and RVs and diesel engines also need service. Not too many dealerships have technicians with the expertise to handle those types of vehicles and engines, but Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has the means.

With a team of ASE-certified technicians, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. can provide service to commercial vehicles as well as typical personal vehicles. Not to mention, as part of its initiative to expand its service department, the dealership also has plans to increase the capacity of its commercial bays. This will allow them to better service the vehicles used in the working community better.



The Importance of Regular Auto Maintenance

Regular auto maintenance is essential to keeping any vehicle running smoothly and efficiently. Proper maintenance can help prevent costly breakdowns and extend the life of a vehicle. It also helps to reduce environmental pollution, maximize a car's fuel efficiency, and improve the driver's safety on the road.

Routine checkups are an important part of owning a car. However, some people find it difficult to get into a dealership for maintenance. For example, they can't find the time, or the dealer's service bays are full, so they have to come back at another time. But with Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s imminent expansion of its service department, more vehicle owners will be able to get the auto services they need in a timely manner.

Come 2023, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will make it easier for visitors looking for reliable and professional auto services. With the expansion of their normal and commercial service bays, they will be able to accommodate more service customers and vehicles. The dealership looks forward to continuing to be of service to the communities of the greater Indianapolis area, including Fishers, Noblesville, Carmel, Zionsville, etc.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a greater Indianapolis area Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. It strives to ensure that all of the dealership's customers have everything they need for their vehicles, from services to parts, so that those in the community continue to get where they need to be. For more information, check out www.forddonhinds.com or contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.

