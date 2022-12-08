Internet's Leading Fabric Resource, FabricGuru.com, Hires Results-Driven SEO Agency

Birmingham, AL - December 8, 2022 - West Birmingham-based FabricGuru.com announced today its recent partnership with SEO by Sociallyin. FabricGuru.com, the internet’s leading resource for discount upholstery, drapery, and outdoor fabric, has over 50 years of combined experience in the fabric and textiles industries. Operating as an internet-based company allows FabricGuru.com to hone its business model into one that really satisfies the fabric lover offering over 40,000 discount designer fabrics.

FabricGuru.com has increased their digital presence to meet the needs of customers by overhauling its existing website and hiring a results-driven digital marketing and SEO agency, Sociallyin, to make FabricGuru.com shine in the digital spotlight.

"We are excited about the partnership between FabricGuru.com and Sociallyin to further develop our online presence,” said owner Donnie Burchfield. “I'm especially happy to find a locally based group to work with since personal relationships are very important to me. Sociallyin seems to be a perfect fit."

Sociallyin identifies opportunities to acquire links from relevant sites, quality directories, and various other services. In other words, generate traffic from these sources by ensuring the link points to something that will deliver value to the reader. Website updates include a more user-friendly site, including language, a new contact page, and utilizing image optimization to ensure faster load times.

There is never enough fabric, so FabricGuru.com doesn’t stop providing clients with the best selections in upholstery, drapery, and outdoor fabrics. For more information regarding FabricGuru.com, visit the website at www.fabricguru.com

ABOUT SOCIALLYIN

Socially is a 100% focused social media agency helping medium-sized and large brands with different aspects of their social media such as developing a strategy, original content production, community management, ROI modeling, influencer strategies & more. We have worked in several industries. Some notable clients are Dick’s Sporting Goods and TGI Fridays. We have been named on the top 10 social media agencies list by Clutch 3 years in a row and the top 200 global agencies by Chief Marketer in 2017. Our work has been featured in publications such as AdWeek, Facebook’s blog, and Marketing Land. Their SEO division is independently managed in Birmingham Alabama and has the distinction of being the top local digital marketing agency in that city according to UpCity.

ABOUT FABRICGURU.COM



FabricGuru.com is the internet's leading fabric resource specializing in fabric remnants, closeouts, and special purchases. FabricGuru.com is located in west Birmingham and has over 50 years of combined experience in the fabric and textiles industries allowing them to hone their business model into one that really satisfies the fabric lover. Since their sales business is 100% online, which means they can truly focus on our customers.

Buying these top-quality pre-cut pieces and special purchase bolts allows FabricGuru.com to offer huge discounts over regular fabric stores and websites. Buyers search factories, and fabric mills and purchase large wholesale lots. By offering the best fabric, great customer service, fast shipping, and low prices, FabricGuru.com is well-poised to take fabric sales to the next level.

Media Contact

Company Name: Fabric Guru

Contact Person: Evan Burchfield

Email: evan@fabricguru.com

City: Birmingham

State: AL

Country: United States

Website: www.fabricguru.com

