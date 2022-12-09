LOVE IS BEAUTIFUL YET RISKY
Author Karen Carlson narrates a true story of her life of how she fell in love, fell out of love, and everything in betweenTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book is based on the true story of the author herself, Karen Carlson, and how her life was filled with travels and experiences. She met a lot of people along the way that made her whole and crushed her into pieces at the same time. Karen Carlson narrates the timeline of her love life, of how and when she met her beaus namely Dick, Cap, and Suleyman.
Karen was married to Dick. However, due to some conflicts, the couple called it quits. Karen shares her love for travel and adventures and later on met Cap, someone she thought was her perfect match. However, the unexpected shift in Cap’s true colors left Karen in awe, and had to end the relationship. It was everything she thought a relationship would be but then again, it was another heartbreak. Karen continued to embark on her travels and was wooed by the charm of Suleyman in Turkey. The author recalls how love truly is a universal language. Despite the cultural differences and how they come from distinct regions across the globe, they fell in love.
And just like every other romantic tale, there’s always a catch. Find out more about how Karen Carlson’s romantic life ended by getting a copy of "My Risky Romance in Turkey." This book is based on a true story and it is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other