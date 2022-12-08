Karamba Security Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karamba Security , a leading global product security provider for automotive and Fortune 100 manufacturers, today announced it has joined the Siemens Digital Industries Software Partner Program to connect its portfolio of automotive cybersecurity products and services with Siemens’ Polarion™ software, the Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services. Under the automotive cybersecurity regulation (UN R155) and standards (ISO/SAE 21434), automotive manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers are looking to accelerate and automate the introduction of cybersecurity into their ever-growing connected vehicles.



Karamba’s extensive experience in automotive Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) and the Karamba VCode Vulnerability Lifecycle Management platform are the building blocks of this technology collaboration, building subject matter expertise on top of Siemens’ Polarion X automotive solution offering. Together, the companies are presenting a faster time-to-market of the cybersecurity layer, with end-to-end processes from TARA to requirements to verification. Such acceleration of the software releases is even more important in the emerging architecture of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), leveraging connectivity to introduce new features and experiences to the drivers and passengers of connected vehicles.

“We are pleased to be a part of Siemens Digital Industries Software Partner Program and to add significant value to current and future customers of Polarion’s leading ALM technology,” said Ami Dotan, co-founder and CEO at Karamba Security. “Leveraging the new automotive solution from Siemens Digital Industries with Karamba’s end-to-end product security portfolio and know-how will help our customers meet the rigid ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity standard and UN R155 regulation while accelerating product lifecycle and software release schedules.”

