GPARENCY OFFERS PAID INTERNSHIPS FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS TO WORK REMOTELY
Premier CRE Proptech Firm Begins Staffing Search for 100 Paid College Interns as it Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary and Launch of Digital MarketplaceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPARENCY, a national commercial real estate proptech platform providing competitive tools for finding and financing transactions, is celebrating a successful first year by expanding and providing at least 100 college students an opportunity to join the GPARENCY team as part-time sales coordinators starting in the first quarter 2023, beginning January 4, 2023. The internship program offers students a four-day-a-week, four-hour block of time to work remotely, and earn a salary plus commissions.
“This is the perfect role for college students looking to gain valuable business experience before entering the workforce full-time, with the opportunity to earn a significant income. The positions offer flexible hours, the ability to work 100 percent remotely, and the option of an hourly wage or being paid on a commission basis,” said Ira Zlotowitz , Founder and CEO of GPARENCY.
Having recently launched its free Digital Marketplace in October, GPARENCY has already accrued on-and off-market listings for more than 30,000 properties. Moreover, the firm has been actively growing its database by more than 2,500 new listings per month, which are updated in real-time daily. This new initiative also follows on the heels of GPARENCY recently bringing on board 150 permanent commercial real estate sales professionals.
“Thank God, GPARENCY has expanded at a rate much faster than I ever anticipated a year ago,” said Ira Zlotowitz. “Given the challenges of today’s workforce, we are offering substantial earning opportunities for motivated students who need flexible hours and want to earn significant income working on a part-time basis.”
As noted, the part-time internships will involve working four hours a day, four days a week. The program will operate on a rolling basis, that is a new intern group will come on board every Wednesday and then work a predetermined number of weeks. Interns have a choice of being paid commission only or being paid $15 an hour with an additional compensation of a 10% commission based on new membership enrollments they sign up.
The new team members will be required to work thirty to ninety days depending on established milestones being set forth. In addition, all of the new college intern sales coordinators will receive complimentary training webinars, sales materials, and industry leads. The program additionally includes such tools as a proprietary digital directory, aka Digital Marketplace, and round-the-clock access to experienced sales managers for consultations and guidance.
Added Zlotowitz, “This is a great opportunity for students looking to avoid the difficult decision of choosing between unpaid internship experience or paid part-time jobs in service industries that do not offer relevant business experience. It also comes at a perfect time as student loan forgiveness federal programs are uncertain, putting many students in tenuous financial positions.”
More information about applying for the part-time sales coordinator positions is available at gparency.com
About GPARENCY
GPARENCY is a wholly unique commercial real estate proptech platform providing competitive tools for finding and financing transactions, nationwide. Its one-of-a-kind business model offers free access to a directory of national listings through an interactive digital map, aka Digital Marketplace, which is constantly updated for the most current on- and off-market availabilities. Other features include more than 400,000 sales and finance comps, relevant public data, updates on the best lender rates and terms, and the option of having a member of the GPARENCY Banking team shop or close a deal for a maximum of $11,000, debt or equity.
Alan J. Segan
A J Segan Consulting LLC
+1 917-886-9812
alan@ajseganconsulting.com