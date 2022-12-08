FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 5, 2022

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows released the following statement after news that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would be delaying enforcement of REAL ID requirements for domestic flights and other activities by an additional 24 months to May 7, 2025:

“Today’s announcement of an additional delay until enforcement of REAL ID-compliant credentials being required for activities like boarding domestic aircraft is welcome news in Maine where currently 14.1% of driver license and state ID holders have the REAL ID-compliant credentials. An additional two years will allow for more time for Mainers who wish to get a REAL ID-compliant credential to do so. We stand ready to serve all Mainers in obtaining the secure credentials they need to legally travel.”

While non-REAL ID-compliant credentials may be renewed online, REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs must be obtained in person at one of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ 13 branches around the state. Mainers may schedule appointments ahead of time, or use walk-in service.