ConnectWise partners with Evo Security to deliver Identity and Access Management (IAM) Platform to IT Solution Providers

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), announced a global strategic partnership with Evo Security, an emerging leader in identity and access management (IAM) for managed service providers (MSPs), to deliver a cost-effective, consolidated IAM platform. Partnering with Evo will offer TSPs tools to secure and streamline access to devices and applications to protect clients’ critical assets from security incidents and address compliance requirements.



“In our increasingly distributed world, the security perimeter has become fuzzy and at times can almost seem infinite. Identity and access management is how this new edge is contained and managed at scale – everything has an identity. However, a big market gap exists given most identity tools were built for the enterprise. Evo Security was formed for this new paradigm, but specifically for TSPs and their customers in a new and innovative way,” said Raffael Marty, general manager of cybersecurity, ConnectWise. “We believe this partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing forth the best cybersecurity solutions possible to our partners and ensuring we’re staying one step ahead of cyber criminals.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with the ConnectWise team and bring a purpose-built identity suite to managed IT services in a big way,” said Michael Roth, CEO and founder of Evo Security. “Identity and access management will continue to emerge as the cornerstone of a sound security practice regardless of the industry or customer base TSPs serve. Partnering with ConnectWise enables us to educate the TSP community on the value of our platform, while also collaborating with a world-class organization and leadership team. Our combination delivers strong value to TSPs, improves security, and makes their lives easier and safer.”

Theft of user credentials is an attacker’s fastest path to a payday, especially those with privileged access. According to Microsoft, 95% of all web application attacks are a result of weak or stolen user credentials, and 61% of people reuse the same or similar password in multiple places. Through the Evo Partner Identity Cloud, TSPs have a central tool to access a variety of IAM tools including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), unified directory services, password rotation, and more.

Evo’s Elevated Access, an essential capability for security best practices, allows TSPs to eliminate password and MFA code sharing amongst technicians and administrators. This built-in functionality removes the need for third party password rotation tools and other secret vaults while also tracking activity – a gamechanger for the TSP community.

About Evo Security

Based in Austin, Texas, Evo Security is an identity and access management cybersecurity company that builds enterprise-grade security products with the MSP in mind. Evo Security's solutions are designed to protect MSPs and their SMB and enterprise customers with comprehensive, multi-tenant security solutions. They are easy to implement and help manage security across managed service providers' internal and external users, while providing MSPs new ways to generate new and highly profitable revenue streams. For more information about Evo Security, please visit https://www.evosecurity.com/ .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.