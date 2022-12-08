Dashboard Camera Market Growth Sturdy at 20.1% CAGR to Outstrip $ 7,260.97 Million by 2028 - by TheInsightPartners.com

The Dashboard Camera Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the market valuation over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Dashboard Camera Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Product Type, Video Quality, Application, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 7,260.97 million by 2028 from US$ 2,018.69 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Dashboard Camera Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABEO Technology CO., Ltd, Garmin Ltd., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Falcon Electronics LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Cobra Electronics Corporation, SAFE CAMS, THINKWARE, Harman International, and LG Innotek are among the key players that are profiled during the dashboard camera market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the dashboard camra market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Panasonic Corporation announced its first fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, offering convenience, durability, and increased ease for recreational hauling.

Dashboard Camera Market: Sector Overview

Based on application, the dashboard camera market is segmented into commercial vehicle and personal vehicle. The personal vehicle segment led the dashboard camera market in 2020. As personal vehicle dashboard cameras are preferably located to watch the complete road ahead, every accident that customers witness or are engaged in is recorded. Dashcams or in-car cameras are fixed on the dashboard or the vehicle's windscreen. It starts recording as soon as a user switches on the car’s ignition. So, the customer will have the recordings of every drive, and upon getting involved in any incident, they might use the video proof to understand the complete incidence. Wi-Fi connectivity is a standard feature on several luxury automobiles. Hence, customers require a high-tech dashboard camera that would add an advantage to the safety concerns. Audi Connect is available in the Audi RS 4 Avant, and the BMW 5 Series features a Wi-Fi hotspot that allows customers to access the internet while on the road.

Benefits of Recorded Video Footages in Insurance Claim Verifications and Accident Cases to Boost Dashboard Camera Market Growth

A dashboard camera, popularly known as a dash camera, films and retains road activities or driver behavior. Instead of relying exclusively on eye-witnesses, vehicle insurance companies can fetch the recorded footage as direct evidence to know the cause of a road accident. These camera systems are typically positioned on the dashboard or windshield. Many systems have a bidirectional recording feature that captures both the vehicle's interiors and the external environment with a dual interior and exterior camera. The footage from the dashcam also works as evidence for resolving lawsuits. Having access to the dashcam footage helps drivers, insurance companies, and authorities analyze the situation. Furthermore, dash cams can also function as a second line of defense against scammers. They serve as a visible deterrent and reduce the possibility of fraudsters attacking the car if they notice the equipment installed. A victim of car insurance fraud can show that the fraudster waved their vehicle into moving traffic or backed into the vehicle at a stop signal to fake a rear-end crash. Thus, simplicity aided by dashcam recordings in the resolution of accident cases and insurance claim verifications is boosting the dashcam camera market.

In recent years, the development of autonomous vehicles has gained considerable commercial momentum. Established navigation methods such as GPS and LiDAR are being employed to enable cars to navigate without human aid. AI-driven automatic object detection through video data has undergone significant progress since its inception. To train AI systems to distinguish between pedestrians, stationary objects, cars, and other objects, collecting a massive amount of video data from various driving scenarios becomes necessary. Dashcams are routinely installed on vehicles (not just autonomous vehicles) and used for various purposes other than autonomous driving research.

