Global Dash Cam Market Size and Shares is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 12.1% by 2028 | Zion Market Research
The global dash cam market size was worth around USD 3,541.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7,027.4 million by 2028SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dash cam market is segregated based on technology, product, video quality, application, and distribution channel. Based on technology, the market is divided into basic, advanced, and smart. From 2021 to 2028, the smart dashboard camera market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue. Based on product, the market is divided into 1-channel, 2-channel, and rear view (front & rear view). From 2021 to 2028, the rear-view market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of volume. Based on video quality, the market is divided into SD & HD and Full HD & 4K. In terms of volume, it is predicted that the full HD & 4K segment will experience the highest CAGR of more than 15.5 percent during the projection period. Based on application, the market is divided into commercial vehicles and personal vehicles. With a revenue share of over 65.0 percent in 2021, the personal vehicle market is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and in-store. With a revenue share of more than 62.0 percent in 2021, the in-store category led the market and is anticipated to hold that position throughout the forecast period.
Some of the main competitors dominating the global dash cam market include -
Garmin Ltd.;
ABEO Technology;
Falcon Zero LLC;
Pittasoft Co. Ltd.;
Cobra Electronics Co;
Panasonic Corporation;
DOD TechDJI
Recent developments:
In October 2020, The Garmin Dash Cam Tandem has been introduced by Garmin International, Inc. The first dual-lens dash camera, with two 180-degree fields of view lenses that record simultaneously day and night, gives drivers complete video coverage of their surroundings.
In January 2020, Samsung Electronics announced Digital Cockpit 2020, a connected experience for both drivers and passengers that makes use of 5G to connect elements inside and outside the vehicle. The third joint project between Samsung Electronics and HARMAN International, Digital Cockpit 2020, integrates HARMAN's automotive know-how with Samsung's semiconductor, display, and telecommunications capabilities.
Global Dash Cam Market is segmented as follows:
By Technology
Basic
Advanced
Smart
By Product
1-Channel
2-Channel
Rear View (Front & Rear View)
By Video Quality
SD & HD
Full HD & 4K
By Application
Commercial Vehicle
Personal Vehicle
By Distribution Channel
Online
In-store
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Global Dash Cam Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing number of traffic collisions and auto burglaries to drive market growth
The prevalence of dashboard cameras is a result of the constant rise in the number of theft and traffic accident events worldwide. When the car is involved in an incident or a high-stress event, dashcam footage gives a proper knowledge of who is responsible for crashes. This can lower insurance premiums and expedite the filing of insurance claims. A dashboard camera's ability to catch thieves and drivers at fault for parking lot accidents is another notable benefit. These advantages lead to a rise in demand, which improves revenue creation. With an increase in auto thefts over the past few years, the global dashboard camera market has been growing quickly. As a result of this expanding number, several governments have made dash cam installation mandatory, spurring the expansion of the sector. Over the next few years, it's anticipated that a rise in auto theft will drive up demand for dashboard cameras in vehicles.
Global Dash Cam Market: Restraints
Regulations and privacy issues to hamper the market expansion
When concerns about airbag malfunctions were made, automakers began utilizing digital recorders. This action was used to advance airbag technology and shield the company from liabilities. The unintended benefit of dashboard camera data could result from the rising computerization of automobiles, sophisticated electronics, and data sharing between vehicles and connected gadgets. The majority of dashboard camera systems either come with built-in GPS or have a place to attach an external GPS module. These GPS modules are used by telecommunications providers to log location data over time and save it in their database. If user-sensitive location information is exploited or gets into the wrong hands, personal security may be jeopardized. Additionally, under some conditions, certain laws permit third parties, such as governmental organizations, to access data without the user's consent. It is anticipated that several European countries' bans on dashboard cams will adversely affect market expansion. Some nations believe that the dashboard camera violates peoples' right to privacy because it secretly records members of the public without their knowledge.
