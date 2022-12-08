Training For the Future, Cutting Regulations Focus of Two New Family Business Videos

Family Enterprise USA’s President Pat Soldano Talks with Leaders In Roofing and General Contracting on Transitioning Family Businesses

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critical issues, such as training workers and transitioning to the next generation of business ownership, were among the key issues discussed in two new videos released by Family Enterprise USA.The videos, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA, detail the work Chad Goodfellow, CEO, Goodfellow Bros., Wenatchee, Wash., and Mike Davis, President, Industrial Roofing Company, Lewiston, Maine.Goodfellow, interviewed from the 100-year old company’s Maui office, discussed how his general contracting company has grown from its small agriculture roadwork roots to having over 300 employees working on government and private sector projects across the Northwest, West, and islands of Hawaii.“Some of our biggest impediments to growth are permitting issues, especially environmental reviews, both locally and federally,” says Goodfellow. “The other big challenge for us is transitioning ownership to the next generation,” he said. “We are planning for it, but I fear for what happens when transition time comes.”As part of its far-reaching community involvement, Goodfellows has helped, as one example, train and certify firefighters in Hawaii, in an effort to assist budget strapped local authorities.Industrial Roofing Company’s President Mike Davis sees the family-owned commercial roofing business, of which he is a partner, thriving despite inconsistent government policies that expensively hinder transitioning to the company’s next generation of leadership.“How can you plan when policy is not consistent in Washington,” Davis said. “We spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in transition plans that could be put back into our business,” he said. “We need to count on consistency with each administration, so we don’t experience a significant tax event when someone passes.”Training labor is also an issue that affects Davis’ daily operation, he says. The shortage of trained laborers, and lack of government programs, has forced the company to create its own IRC Academy, which trains inexperienced workers in the profession of commercial roofing.“We hope to see more government policies that help create more professional trades people,” said Davis. “And we need to welcome new migrant workers to our communities and train them to be productive community citizens.”America’s family businesses represent 59% of the country’s private workforce, or some 83.3 million U.S. jobs, research shows. In a recent survey by Family Enterprise USA, it was found family businesses in America consisted of 23.7% in manufacturing, 10.4% in construction/facilities, and 9.75% in real estate.“These videos are designed to tell the multi-generational family business stories, stories of America’s biggest employer, the family business,” said Soldano, who is also President of the Policy and Taxation Group. “Many government policies hurt these businesses. For example, the income tax cost to US family businesses is the highest in the world. That means our family businesses start out at a disadvantage. With lower income taxes on family business, the same as corporate taxes, family businesses would have the same advantages as most large corporations. We hope these videos help bring to light some of these inequities.”To watch the full interview with go to: www.youtube.com/@familyenterpriseusa5848 If you have a family business and a story to tell about your success and/or challenges, go to www.familyenterpriseusa to submit them to us on the Contact pageAbout Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com