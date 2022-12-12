Northfield and Investics Collaborate on Investment Manager Evaluation Analytics
New data and analytics service which measures the annual return magnitude that a fund management’s process is expected to outperform peer group funds.
Historically reserved for a few of Northfield's immediate clients, the underlying theory and methodology of this service is what was applied to expose Bernie Madoff, ultimately leading to his arrest.”WESTON, MA, USA, December 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of an investment manager fund evaluation service originally developed by Northfield Information Services, Inc., which until now has never been offered broadly as a subscription service.
— William Pryor, President of Investics
“After years of only providing our Precision Weighted Excess Return methodology privately to a small, select number of Northfield clients, we are now very excited to offer this service more broadly through Investics’ data and analytics platform to any organization who is interested in subscribing”, says Dan DiBartolomeo, founder and President of Northfield Information Services. Northfield’s Precision Weighted Excess Return (PWER) methodology white paper can be found by clicking here.
This service calculates a PWER score by applying Cumulative Sum (CUSUM), a standard statistical procedure to detect whether the quality of a process is normal, improving or deteriorating. PWER is the annual return magnitude that a fund management’s process is expected to outperform peer group funds. This value is based on the extent to which the most relevant period of past performance appears to have arisen from a combination of skill and luck.
Subscribers of the service can utilize a series of interactive dashboards to search, screen and inquire PWER scores, along with related statistics and underlying supporting information including alpha, correlation, variance, tracking error and percentile ranks for approximately 25,000 individual US domiciled funds, across 700 investment management firms and 160 fund peer groups. If a fund no longer correlates tightly with its originally established peer group (often set by the investment management firm at fund inception), this service automatically identifies and tracks the fund against its more highly correlated reclassified peer group in order to recognize the type of return pattern the fund is likely to achieve in the future. A demonstration version of the service containing a monthly updated top decile list of funds and investment managers PWER scores for each of the over 160 peer groups can be accessed through a complimentary online interactive dashboard by clicking here.
“Northfield has long been applying advanced technology to help investors assess investment risk and evaluate investment managers’ skill with achieving their performance results. Historically reserved for only some of Northfield's immediate clients, this service and its underlying theory has been utilized on numerous occasions over the years, including for some very high profile events in the investment industry”, states William Pryor, President of Investics. Related news articles for some of these industry events can be found by clicking here.
Subscriptions are available at the user and organization level for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA’s), Investment Managers, Fund Distributors and other members of the global investing community. Included with each subscription is a free, 30-day, fully-functioning trial. Please email info@investics.com for further information on subscribing.
Investics focuses on, and works in partnership with, the global investor community offering investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along “America’s Technology Highway”, Investics services clients globally. For more information on Investics’ various products and services, please visit www.investics.com.
Northfield is a leading risk investment management analytics provider known for its research based applications and industry wide thought leadership. Founded in 1985, Northfield provides risk forecasting services to over 200 asset manager and asset owner clients world-wide with offices in Boston, London and Sydney. For more information on Northfield, please visit www.northinfo.com.
William Pryor
Investics Data Services Company, Inc.
+1 781-472-2163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn