Design Bundles Sources Data to Reflect Remarkable Surge in Popular Craft Machine

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When times are tough, people get crafting – at least, that’s what the data seems to indicate. Design Bundles delved into Google Trends data, company news updates and figures from Statista, all of which indicate a massive surge in popularity for the dedicated crafter’s best friend – the Cricut Machine. Design Bundles looked into interest over time regarding Cricut Machines and found a particular surge in interest in the UK, as can be seen in the graph below.

This pattern is supported by a mid-2021 Entrepreneur article, which revealed that Cricut was growing at a triple-digit rate, with Connected Machines growing by a remarkable 148%. It’s unsurprising that in parallel to this, we saw a boom in the number of Etsy sellers:

In 2021, there were roughly 7.5 million Etsy sellers, up from approximately 4.4 million active sellers the previous year. This isn’t entirely surprising, given the global lockdowns throughout the pandemic – people were looking for creative ways to express themselves and keep entertained while also making a bit of extra income.

Arts and crafts saw a surge during the pandemic, but as we’re facing a new turmoil in the form of a worldwide recession, the trend shows no signs of abating. This makes sense when you consider that for centuries, people have been using art as a way of looking after their wellness. A special form of therapy, creating something new can help us express ourselves and work through our internal struggles. What’s more, machines such as Cricut can also help small to medium sized businesses thrive by setting themselves apart from the competition and truly building brand identity and customer loyalty through fun art and creative crafts – rather than turning to big brands for customised solutions, smaller business owners are choosing to take matters into their own hands and revolutionise their business, adding a special personal touch.

Design Bundles knows the importance of supporting designers, creatives, and crafters, especially in these tough economic times. As well as providing a platform for independent designers, they also offer an affordable way for crafters to express themselves. Whether as individuals, starting a small business or expanding one, Design Bundles remains the go-to digital marketplace for everyone.

