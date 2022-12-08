“THE SPIDEY SALE” AUCTION WITH SPIDER-MAN CO-CREATOR STEVE DITKO’S PERSONAL COLLECTION GOES LIVE DECEMBER 8
PBA Comics Auction Offers Rare Finds for Spider-Man Afficionados Never Before Publicly Offered for SaleBERKELEY, CA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PBA Comics, a division of PBA Galleries, is proud to announce the highly anticipated “The Spidey Sale” auction, featuring renowned Spider-Man co-creator and artist Steve Ditko’s personal collection of Spider-Man comics, never before publicly offered for sale. Including the late Ditko’s own copies of “Amazing Fantasy” #15, “Amazing Spider-Man” #s 1-38, and “Amazing Spider-Man” Annuals #s 1 and 2, each book comes with an illustrated certificate of authenticity from the Ditko Estate, signed by the artist’s brother, Patrick Ditko. Additionally, each book is certified by third-party grading company CGC as “From the Collection of Steve Ditko.” The auction is now open for pre-bidding on the PBA Galleries site with the live auction taking place today, Thursday, December 8 at 11 a.m. PST.
“This rare collection is of unparalleled significance to Spider-Man collectors and avid enthusiasts alike – undoubtedly the most important run of Spider-Man comics ever to come to market,” said Ivan Briggs, director of comics, PBA Galleries. “It’s amazing to have the personal collection of the co-creator of Spider-Man available to the public – his only complete set of his legendary Spider-Man run. In fact, the existence of the collection was entirely unknown to the comics world until the Ditko estate offered them to PBA Galleries.”
Key Auction Highlights include:
• “Amazing Fantasy” #15: Origin and first appearance of Spider-Man. As the reclusive artist's only intact copy of this milestone book, this is the single most important copy of the most coveted comic book of the Silver Age
• “Amazing Spider-Man” #1: Following Spidey's successful debut in “Amazing Fantasy” #15, the character was spun off in his own title (from the personal collection of Steve Ditko)
• “Amazing Spider-Man” #3: Origin and first appearance of Dr. Octopus, familiar to moviegoers due to Alfred Molina's portrayal in the movies “Spider-Man 2” (2004) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) (from the personal collection of Steve Ditko)
• “Amazing Spider-Man” #14: First appearance of the Green Goblin, familiar to moviegoers due to Willem Defoe's portrayal in the movies “Spider-Man” (2002) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) (from the personal collection of Steve Ditko)
• Group of original photos of Steve Ditko, the reclusive artist who co-created Spider-Man; Ditko refused to do interviews, make public appearances and have his photo taken and these photos are a very few images of the artist known to exist (from the estate of Eric Stanton, Steve Ditko's studio mate)
• Copies of “Amazing Spider-Man” #s 1-300+ from other consignors, vintage Spider-Man toys and collectibles, and original Spider-Man art by Daniel Clowes, the greatest alternative cartoonist of his generation
