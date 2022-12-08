Floor Care Polymers Market to Reach $ 4,572.78 Million by 2027 by Analyzing Global Demand and Growth Factors

The Insight Partner

Rise in demand for floor care in workplaceto escalate market growth at 5.6%CAGRduring 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market study on “Floor Care Polymers Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis -by Product Type (Polyethylene, Acrylic, Acrylonitrile, Biopolymer and Others), Function (Adhesives, Floor Finish Coatings, Film Formulations and Others), and Application ( Residential, Commercial and Industrial)and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 2,991.95million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,572.78million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % during 2020–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Floor Care Polymers Market at

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample//TIPRE00012846

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 2,991.95Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 4,572.78Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages -169

No. of Tables- 82

No. of Charts & Figures- 82

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product Type ; Function ; and Application

Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Floor care polymers such as polyurethane, acrylic, biopolymer, and acrylonitrile are polymers that provide a variety of performances such as high gloss, water and UV resistance to protect the floor from damages and to make it look more attractive. These polymers also help wetting and leveling the floors, provide buff ability and recoat ability. They are developed with technical properties such as detergent and water resistance, traffic and scuff resistance, slip resistance, and long-term stability. The floor care polymers are resilient and seals the floor, and brings in safety and beauty in well-trafficked areas as well.

Proper floor care is a crucial component in every aspect of the business. Whether it is tile flooring or carpet wood, floor care is important in the workplace. The constant foot traffic, dirt and other allergens may disrupt the business workflow and the appeal. The floor set the tone for the customers and interested parties as soon as they walk inside the office buildings. A clean and shiny foundation provides a feeling of comfort and creates a sense of trust in the facility. The condition of the flooring acts as a representative of the company’s professionalism and the level of cleanliness maintained in the company. The floor care polymers like polyethylene, acrylic, acrylonitrile, and biopolymers used in the floor caring of workplaces offer benefits such as high gloss, hardness, toughness, scuff resistance, slip resistance, water resistance, and faster drying. These polymers are the main building blocks that are responsible for the forming of the floor finish film.

Floor Care Polymers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cargill Incorporated; Dow Chemical Company; Essential Industries, Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals Inc.; OMNOVA Solutions Inc.; Polymer International Holdings PTE Ltd.; Buckeye International Inc.; Zschimmer & Schwarz Inc.; Arkema S.A.; and Stahl Holdings B.V. are among the key players in the global floor care polymers market.

Speak to Analyst- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012846

Floor Care Polymers Market Insights

Based on function, the floor care polymers market is segmented in to adhesives, floor finish coatings, film formulations, and others. The floor finish coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Floor finish coatings are polymer coatings that are applied and painted on the top of an underlying substrate or a primer coating layer. They are also used to protect the surface from oxidations as well as provide static control. Floor finish coating is basically a protective layer that is tough and is used in areas where there is heavy surface wear or where corrosion is expected. Epoxy as a floor coating can be used as resurfacing the applications as well as patching the exposed surfaces and is mostly used for commercial and industrial flooring. This type of coating requires a clean surface and provides strength and low shrinkage during curing. The industrial and the commercial sector rely on these floor coatings to maintain a clean and safe working environment for the workers, inventory, and equipment.

Application Insights

Based on application, the floor care polymers market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019and is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The industrial sector includes manufacturing companies, aerospace and defense, chemical factories, warehouses, and construction, among others. In this sector, the flooring should provide a professional look along with one of the strongest coatings. The polymer flooring needs to withstand heavy traffic and is not maintained regularly. Epoxy flooring is resistant to a lot of substances such as oil, water, transmission fluid, gasoline, cleaners, bleach, and many more chemicals. This type of flooring is required to meet a lot of environmental and safety standards. The polymers used should be able to provide durability and easy maintenance, along with protecting the concrete floors.



Place Direct order to Floor Care Polymers Market Research Report

- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012846/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: